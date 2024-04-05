Tour Championship: Ronnie O'Sullivan reaches third final by beating Gary Wilson 10-7 in Manchester

Ronnie O'Sullivan won the inaugural Tour Championship in 2019, beating Neil Robertson 13-11 in the final [Getty Images]

World number one Ronnie O'Sullivan hit three century breaks as he reached the final of the Tour Championship with a high-quality 10-7 win over Gary Wilson.

O'Sullivan hit breaks of 102 and 110 to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 lead in Manchester but Wilson compiled runs of 83, 84, 82 and 96 to level at 7-7.

However, he barely got a look-in from there as O'Sullivan won the final three frames, helped by visits of 98 and 129.

The 48-year-old faces either Mark Allen or Mark Williams in Sunday's final.

"It was a good match to be involved in," seven-time world champion O'Sullivan told ITV4 after beating fellow Englishman Wilson, ranked 13th in the world.

The Tour Championship is in its sixth edition after being launched in 2019 for the top players on snooker's one-year ranking list.

This is the third time O'Sullivan has reached the final, having won the inaugural event by beating Neil Robertson before losing to the Australian in the event's showpiece two years later.

Northern Ireland's Allen and Welshman Williams, both seeking their first Tour Championship title, contest the second semi-final on Saturday, starting their best-of-19 encounter at 13:00 BST.