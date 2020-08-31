TOUR Championship Preview

The FedExCup Playoffs are concluding this week in Atlanta, Georgia as a field of 30 golfers head to the TOUR Championship.

This finale puts a lid on the season, and playoffs, before they start right back up again next week in Napa.

The event doesn't tee off until Friday so you get one extra day to tinker. The TOUR Championship uses the normal format of 72 holes stroke-play but it has a unique twist. Golfers have been rewarded Starting Strokes in accordance with their current FedExCup position. You may remember this from last year when they introduced the idea. Justin Thomas started the week on 10-under last week but fell flat out of the gate with an even-par 70 and allowed two others to join him after day one. In the end it was Rory McIlroy who started at 5-under that escaped victoriously with an adjusted score of 18-under at week's end (-13 plus 5 starting strokes).

Looking at the table below, we can see where each of the 30 golfers will start the week.

Starting Strokes for the 2020 TOUR Championship More

It should be noted with Webb Simpson coming off a WD at the BMW Championship and Rory McIlroy awaiting the birth of his daughter, the starting strokes will not be readjusted following any pre-tournament WDs. Also, any golfer that ends the week with a WD or DQ will be considered having finished in last place, in terms of record keeping.

On top of all that, golfers also have a huge pool of FedExCup Bonus dollars to play for this week.

I won't go through the entire payouts for all 30 golfers but the top 8 at week's end will all be walking away with $1.1 million or more. That includes the overall champion who gets $15 milllion added to their net worth. Second place drops down to $5 million but the third-place finisher also gets a cool $4 million.

On top of the money motivation, the U.S. Open is just two weeks away so golfers will not want to let their foot on the gas. Now is the time to make their final competitive tune-ups before the next major.

The Course

East Lake Golf Club will play the host role yet again for this week's playoff finale.

The course is a Donald Ross design, plays as a par 70 that stretches up to 7,346 yards.

The fairways are very narrow and the fairway turf is zoysiagrass if you manage to hit them. Many golfers say hitting off zoysia is kind of like hitting off a tee. It's no wonder that the field lands over 80% of greens at East Lake when they are approaching from the fairway.

It helps that there are plenty of holes that give you a wedge in hand, as long as you are driving it well.

On the flip side, the field will only average about 7-of-14 fairways and their GIR Percentage when missing the fairway is less than 50 percent. Whether it's tree trouble, water trouble, or catching flyers out of the bermuda rough, this course can punish you quickly with a steady stream of bogeys if you are spraying it off the tee.

Once golfers reach the classical greens, they will be faced with bermudagrass greens that are usually prepped to run at 12 feet or faster on the stimpmeter.

With narrow fairways, punishing rough, and fast/sloped greens, it actually shares a lot of characteristics with last week's venue, Olympia Fields. The scoring conditions don't get THAT difficult at East Lake, though. We should expect a tough test, but still see a few low rounds each day.

Course Quotes

Sifting through some past quotes, let's try to break down the course to see how it will play.

Justin Thomas: "If you drive it well, you have a lot of wedges. I think I had somewhere between 140 and 150 seven times today, so I mean, that's between gap wedges and pitching wedges a lot, and if you're driving it well, you can go out and shoot 5- or 6-under. It is difficult because the greens are so tough."

Gary Woodland: "You've got to drive the ball in the fairway here. The rough is so brutal, and the greens are so fast, it turns into a ball striker's paradise. If you drive it in play, you've got to find a way to keep the ball below the hole."