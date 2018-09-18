TOUR Championship Odds and Best Bets

Justin Rose has been red-hot this postseason with back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Dell Technologies Championship and the BMW Championship this month. Rose is one of the three co-favorites heading into this weekend's TOUR Championship in which the Top 30 players in the FedExCup standings battle it out for the title.

Rose, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy are each going off at +900 on the odds to win the 2018 TOUR Championship at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

While Rose is the hottest of the three co-favorites heading into this tournament, strong cases can be made for Johnson and McIlroy as well. Johnson has finished 11 of the 19 tournaments he has played in this season in the Top 10 including three wins on the PGA Tour. McIlroy only has one win in 2018 but does have a TOUR Championship under his belt as he won this tournament in 2016.

Right below the favorites on the betting board are Justin Thomas at +1100 to win the TOUR Championship, Tiger Woods at +1200 and Brooks Koepka at +1200. Thomas is one of only four players on the PGA Tour this season with three tournament wins. Koepka has two, both in major championships with victories at the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship.

Woods is one of only two players to ever win the TOUR Championship twice along with Phil Mickelson (+4000).

It's hard to pass up on the value that Bryson DeChambeau is offering at +1800 to win this event. DeChambeau surged to the top of the FedExCup standings and earned himself a spot on the United States' Ryder Cup team with back-to-back playoff wins at the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship. A win at the TOUR Championship would be an excellent way to cap off this incredible month for the 24-year-old.

DeChambeau's Ryder Cup teammates Rickie Fowler and Tony Finau are also going off at +1800 this weekend.

Rounding out the top contenders to win the TOUR Championship are Hideki Matsuyama (+2000), Francesco Molinari (+2500), Jason Day (+2500), Tommy Fleetwood (+2500), Jon Rahm (+2800), Webb Simpson (+2800), 2014 TOUR Championship winner Billy Horschel (+2800) and 2017 TOUR Championship winner Xander Schauffele (+2800).

Jordan Spieth, who won this event in 2015, missed the cut of 30 as he currently sits at No. 31 in the FedExCup standings.