Tour Championship: Mark Williams to face Ronnie O'Sullivan in final after beating Mark Allen

Mark Williams is through to his maiden Tour Championship final [Getty Images]

Mark Williams will face Ronnie O'Sullivan in Sunday's Tour Championship final after a 10-5 victory against Mark Allen.

The Welshman hit three centuries, including a break of 140 in the ninth frame, as he won the first nine frames in Manchester.

Allen, the world number three, won five frames in a row to threaten a comeback.

But Williams held his nerve to claim an all-important 10th frame to reach his first Tour Championship final.

Williams, 49, hit his rhythm in the third frame with a break of 99 and went 5-0 up with consecutive centuries in the following two frames.

He coasted through the next four frames, going 9-0 up with his fine break of 140.

But Allen showed his resilience, hitting five half-centuries as he suddenly put himself back in contention at 9-5.

Williams, though, made sure an unlikely comeback was halted as a break of 75 set up a showdown with O'Sullivan.

The Englishman, 48, will now be looking to add to the five events he's already won this season.

World number one O'Sullivan, the 2019 winner of the Tour Championship, beat Gary Wilson 10-7 on Friday to book his spot in the final.

The Tour Championship, in its sixth edition, started in 2019 as a tournament for players at the top of the one-year ranking list.