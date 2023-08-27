Tour Championship: How much did Viktor Hovland, others earn at East Lake?
Viktor Hovland brought home $18 million with his dominant five-shot win on Sunday afternoon
Viktor Hovland ended the PGA Tour’s season with a dominant win on Sunday afternoon.
Hovland rolled to a five-shot win on Sunday to win the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, which officially won him the FedExCup Playoffs. He posted a final-round 7-under 63 on Sunday, which concluded his second straight win to end the Tour’s season.
The winning moment for Viktor Hovland @TOURChamp 🏆#FedExCup pic.twitter.com/RGMiWJrM89
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2023
Hovland's huge outing came on the heels of his win last week at the BMW Championship. Hovland carded a course-record 61 in his final round outside of Chicago to overtake Scottie Scheffler and grab his fifth career win. He then built up a six-shot lead entering Sunday’s final round in Atlanta, and rolled to his sixth career win without any issue.
With his win on Sunday, Hovland earned himself an $18 million check. That bumped his career earnings up to about $44.6 million. The FedExCup’s bonus pool hit $75 million this year, and the top eight finishers this week each earned at least $2 million. Emiliano Grillo and Taylor Moore, who finished tied in last, still brought home more than $500,000 each.
Xander Schauffele finished in second at 22-under, and U.S. Open winner Wyndham Clark finished in third at 16-under — 11 shots back from Hovland.
Tour Championship Payouts
Here’s a look at the payouts from the Tour Championship:
1. Viktor Hovland | $18 million
2. Xander Schauffele | $6.5 million
3. Wyndham Clark | $5 million
4. Rory McIlroy | $4 million
5. Patrick Cantlay | $3 million
T6. Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa | $2 million
T9. Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Keegan Bradley | $990,000
T14. Russell Henley, Sepp Straka | $780,000
T16. Rickie Fowler, Tyrrell Hatton | $710,000
T18. Lucas Glover, Jon Rahm | $670,000
T20. Si Woo Kim, Tony Finau, Tom Kim | $620,000
23. Brian Harman | $580,000
24. Sungjae Im | $565,000
25. Nick Taylor | $550,000
26. Corey Conners | $540,000
27. Jordan Spieth | $530,000
28. Jason Day | $520,000
T29. Taylor Moore, Emiliano Grillo | $505,000