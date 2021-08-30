Tour Championship: FedExCup payout, starting positions, how to watch

The PGA Tour season comes to a close this week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Tour Championship.

The finale is unlike any other event on the Tour's schedule. It allows for only the top 30 players in FedExCup points - following two playoff events - and pays out the full FEC bonus, rather than a normal purse.

The Tour Championship also has a staggered-scoring start, with the points leader (Patrick Cantlay) starting Thursday's opening round at 10 under par. Click here for the starting positions of everyone in the field.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will showcase all four rounds. Here's a look at the broadcast schedule (all times ET):

Thursday: 1-6 p.m. (GC)

Friday: 1-6 p.m. (GC)

Saturday: 1-2:30 p.m. (GC); 2:30-7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: noon-1:30 p.m. (GC); 1:30-6 p.m. (NBC)

The FedExCup bonus pool totals $60 million and is paid out to the top 150 players in points (yes, including those who did not make the playoffs). Here's a look at how the money will be doled out to the finishers at the Tour Championship. Note, the winner of Tour Championship gets the $15 million prize, second place at East Lake $5 million, and so on.

1. $15,000,000

2. $5,000,000

3. $4,000,000

4. $3,000,000

5. $2,500,000

6. $1,900,000

7. $1,300,000

8. $1,100,000

9. $950,000

10. $830,000

11. $750,000

12. $705,000

13. $660,000

14. $620,000

15. $595,000

16. $570,000

17. $550,000

18. $535,000

19. $520,000

20. $505,000

21. $490,000

22. $478,000

23. $466,000

24. $456,000

25. $445,000

26. $435,000

27. $425,000

28. $415,000

29. $405,000

30. $395,000