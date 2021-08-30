Tour Championship: Who’s in and who’s out of the FedEx Cup Playoffs finale

After a wild season that’s featured countless playoffs, legendary wins and improbable comebacks, it all comes down to this.

The PGA Tour season will wrap this week with the Tour Championship, the final event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. After 69 of the season’s best players competed at the BMW Championship – won by Patrick Cantlay in a six-hole playoff over Bryson DeChambeau – each wound up finishing under par, the first time that’s happened in FedEx Cup history.

Two players made massive leaps and played their way into the final field of 30 at East Lake, while two players also played their way out. Check out the notable names to barely made, and miss, the FedEx Cup finale.

In -- Erik van Rooyen

The man in joggers finished fifth at the BMW Championship with a Sunday 65 thanks to birdies on two of his final three holes. Van Rooyen jumped from 45th to 27th in the FedEx Cup standings, the largest move of the day. "Obviously it's my first full year on the PGA Tour, and it was a goal of mine to get (to the Tour Championship)," said van Rooyen. "Like we just said, six weeks ago or so I wasn't even sniffing it. Just really proud of myself. It's probably the best of the best that make it to Atlanta, and really happy to be part of the group."

Erik van Rooyen

Erik van Rooyen tees off from the fifth hole during the final round of the BMW Championship, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In -- Sergio Garcia

The 2017 Masters champion was the only other player to climb into the top 30, rising from 44th to 28th with a final-round 69 that left him in a tie for sixth with Dustin Johnson. "Obviously after last week I put myself in a difficult spot, but showed a lot of guts this week," said Garcia. "Played some great golf. To come back after what happened on 5 (three shots to get out of a bunker) and not give up and keep at it and play as hard as I did those last three holes, the two up-and-downs I made on 16 and 18, they were very nice."

BMW Championship 2021

Sergio Garcia reacts after putting on the fourth green during the final round of the BMW Championship, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In -- Patrick Reed

Currently recovering back home in Houston after being hospitalized with pneumonia, Reed didn't play in either of the first two FedEx Cup event and still held on to the final spot in the field at No. 30.

World Golf Championship-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Patrick Reed at the 2021 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind in Memphis. Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Out -- Charley Hoffman

The four-time winner on Tour, including the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship, fell three places from No. 29-32 after a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish T-38.

Charley Hoffman

Charley Hoffman putts on the first hole during the second round of the BMW Championship. (Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Out -- Max Homa

The fan-favorite on Tour and winner of the 2021 Genesis Invitational joined Hoffman on the wrong side of the line after a T-63 out of 69 at the BMW, ending his season in 35th place on the FedEx Cup standings.

Max Homa

Max Homa plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the BMW Championship. (Photo: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)

Out -- Kevin Kisner

Kisner put U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker on notice when he emerged from a six-way playoff to win the Wyndham Championship two weeks ago, but his season will end one event short in 38th place on the standings. Kisner began on the outside looking in at 31st before finishing tied for last at 1 under at the BMW.

PGA: THE NORTHERN TRUST - First Round

Kevin Kisner hits a shot after taking a penalty on the 16th hole during the first round of The Northern Trust at the Liberty National Golf Club. (Photo: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

Out -- Webb Simpson

The 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship winner hasn't won on Tour since the RBC Heritage in June 2020. Simpson shot a pair of 66s on the weekend to finish T-12 at the BMW, but it wasn't enough as he finished 10 spots outside the Tour Championship field.

Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson gestures as he approaches his ball on the 18th green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Out -- Phil Mickelson

Joining Kisner tied for last at the BMW was Lefty, who knew he had to put on a show this week if he had any shot at the Ryder Cup. In fact the most noise he made this week was on Twitter.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson looks on before putting on the 18th green during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

