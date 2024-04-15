Tour of Britain Women: Lizzie Deignan 'grateful' as Wales to host first two stages of 2024 tour

Britain's Lizzie Deignan says she is grateful the Women's Tour of Britain has returned "against the odds" as British Cycling revealed the route.

Wales will host the first two stages of the 2024 race, which starts on 6 June.

The first edition under its new name - it was previously known solely as the Women's Tour - will begin in Welshpool, with stage one ending in Llandudno.

"I'm really grateful to the people who have made it happen against he odds," said Lidl-Trek's former winner Deignan.

"Hard work has gone on behind the scenes to pull this event off. Sometimes it's underestimated how much it takes to put on a race," the 34-year-old added.

The Women's Tour was cancelled in 2023 after organisers failed to find the funding required for the race.

The world's top female riders and teams will race through Wrexham on day two as the rebranded event returns this year.

The tour will then move on to Warrington before concluding in Greater Manchester on Sunday, 9 June.

Deignan added: "People in the UK are brilliant sports fans and there's this sense of excitement and thrill at being able to be part of a spectacle like a bike race - and it's exciting to be able watch at the side of road and to be in centre of that is not something I take for granted."

Jon Dutton, chief executive of British Cycling, said: "While there is still a great deal of work to do, today is another important milestone in our journey and reflective of the enormous goodwill and support which major road cycling events continue to enjoy.

"Our primary focus has been to deliver a safe and competitive race in 2024, but we remain every bit as determined to harness the race's spotlight to make a real impact in the communities which it touches, and know that is a vision which resonates strongly in conversations with prospective commercial partners and hosts."

The four stages include varying terrain, with the first stage beginning in mid-Wales before riders head to Llandudno on the north coast.

Starting and ending in Wrexham on day two, riders will take on the challenging climbs in the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley.

They will then cross the border to begin and end stage three in Warrington, a flatter route which will favour the sprinters.

The fourth and final day sees riders depart from National Cycling Centre, the home of British Cycling, before finishing the tour in Leigh.

Rod Ellingworth, Tour of Britain race director, said: "It's been a monumental effort by the whole team over the past 10 weeks to confirm the stages for this year's Tour of Britain Women.

"The race will take in four competitive and challenging routes, some challenging climbing in Wales and what I'm sure will be brilliant crowds on the roadside throughout."

Tour of Britain Women 2024:

Stage 1 - Thursday 6 June 2024: Welshpool to Llandudno

Stage 2 - Friday 7 June 2024: Wrexham

Stage 3 - Saturday 8 June 2024: Warrington

Stage 4 - Sunday 9 June 2024: Greater Manchester