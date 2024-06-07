Tour of Britain riders' bikes stolen in early hours

Riders in the Lifeplus-Wahoo team were able to start stage two after rival teams provided them with replacement bikes [Getty Images]

An international women's cycling team taking part in the Tour of Britain, have had more than £50,000 worth of bikes stolen.

The Lifeplus-Wahoo riders said the 14 Ribble Endurance SLR bikes were taken from their mechanic's van as they slept at the Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Whitchurch.

West Mercia Police are investigating and officers have urged anyone who may have seen the thefts, some time between midnight and 05:00 BST, to contact them.

The British team managed to start the second stage of the tour, which began in Wrexham at 11:15, having been loaned bikes by other teams.

We woke this morning to find all 14 of our Ribble Endurance SLR bikes stolen from our mechanic's van.



We are hoping to find a solution to enable us to start in Wrexham today.



Stolen from Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Whitchurch, Shropshire. pic.twitter.com/XWogWGZ8CG — Lifeplus - Wahoo (@LifeplusWahoo) June 7, 2024

The hotel has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

Lifeplus-Wahoo's team manager, Tom Varney, told the BBC: "We had 14 bikes stolen, which would be half the fleet for the year," he said.

The lightweight carbon endurance bikes are thought to be worth in total about £55,000.

Mr Varney said the theft operation had "looked professional", but the team quickly moved forward after the initial shock.

"The girls had to make the best of a bad situation, they are pulling together, there is no moaning, and they are doing what they can to achieve our goals," he said.

Other teams in the race jumped in to help the team reach the start line.

"I reached out to the other team managers, and within five to 10 minutes I had offers of five, six, or seven bikes."

Mr Varney said that other mechanics stepped in to help the riders set the bikes up.

"We're riding other people's bikes, but the girls are there and ready to fight," he added.

The Tour of Britain is a four-stage cycling event, which began in Welshpool on Thursday, and finishes in Greater Manchester on Sunday.

Follow BBC Shropshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk