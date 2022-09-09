Tour of Britain called off mid-race after Queen's death

Jordi Meeus celebrates victory during stage five of the AJ Bell Tour of Britain from West Bridgford to Mansfield, Nottingham - Isaac Parkin/PA Wire

The Tour of Britain was called off mid-race on Thursday, after the death of the Queen.

The race had been scheduled to continue for Friday, Saturday and Sunday but organisers said that, as a mark of respect and because of the need to redistribute police resources, the final three days would be cancelled.

Gonzalo Serrano, the Movistar rider, has been declared the race winner, because he led the general classification after Thursday's stage, which finished before the Queen's death was announced. The stage from West Bridgford was won by Jordi Meeus, in a sprint finish in Mansfield.

The respective classification leaders – Tom Pidcock (points), Mathijs Paasschens (king of the mountains) and Matthew Teggart (sprints) have been named as the winners of those competitions.

Organisers said: "This decision has been taken in consultation with stakeholders and partners in light of operational circumstances, including the understandable reassignment of police resource at this time. The Tour of Britain organisation, alongside the teams, riders and officials involved in the event, send their deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time."

Evenepoel makes statement at La Vuelta

Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Quick-Step - Alpha Vinyl - Red Leader Jersey celebrates winning during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022, Stage 18 a 192km stage from Trujillo to Alto del Piornal on September 08, 2022 in Alto del Piornal, Caceres, Spain - Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Remco Evenepoel, the overall leader at La Vuelta, took victory in Thursday's 18th stage, holding off a series of attacks and sprinting for the win at the summit.

It was a second stage win for the 22-year-old Belgian from team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl.

"This was the most perfect day ever," Evenepoel said. "Winning La Vuelta is still not done, with a really hard stage to come. They will for sure attack me. But maybe now it's easier to control because I feel my legs are really good. This is very good for me and for the team for the last three days."

The big stage victory came a day after three-time defending champion Primoz Roglic, who was his closest rival, withdrew because of injuries from a crash.

Evenepoel's gap to second place Enric Mas of team Movistar stayed at more than two minutes. The Spaniard followed Evenepoel closely on Thursday and crossed the line just two seconds behind him at the Alto de Piornal.

"It was a pretty tough stage with really hard climbs in the finale," Evenepoel said. "The race was really hard, but we always stayed calm. I think that's what I learned, to always stay calm."

Evenepoel has been leading the race since the sixth stage in the longest run at the top for a Belgian at a Grand Tour race since Johan De Muynck won the Giro d'Italia in 1978. That was the last victory for Belgium in a three-week event.

Friday's 19th stage is a short circuit with two mountain passes in Talavera de la Reina. The race ends Sunday in Madrid.