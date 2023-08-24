Tour of Brevard HS football: Rockledge Raiders

In the first test of the season for the Rockledge High football team — and it was a tough one — a Michigan State running back recruit named Anthony Carrie scored twice in a 38-6 Raiders loss at McLarty Stadium.

The score by visiting Carrollwood Day was a bit of an eye-opener, because the Rockledge defense has at least four Division I recruits, and the Raiders beat the same team on the road last year, 20-6.

While linebacker D.J. McCormick, lineman Terrell Spruill and defensive backs Jaylen Heyward and D'Mari Jenkins will be playing college football next season, the rest of the defense is less experienced. Six of the top nine tacklers from last year's team are gone, and head coach Wayne Younger said his 2023 defense is "kind of a mix" of experience and youth.

It's the offense that is more lacking in experience. Quarterback Traven Green returned, and Heyward was the team's second-leading rusher last year, but the offensive line is just about starting over.

"We've got five guys up front that were new or had limited experience. They're a talented team (and) we didn't play our best offensively," Younger said. He said after the game there were bright spots on defense, and that's been a Rockledge calling card for decades. The leadership of the core four is a building block most coaches would take.

Rockledge has been nearly neck-and-neck with powerful rival Cocoa under Younger, and the preseason test was probably exactly what the Raiders coaching staff and the Raiders themselves needed. The focus of preparation for the long season can now be focused in the right areas. That will be important for the schedule the team has and for the postseason.

Outlook: It won't take long to get a feel for how good Rockledge will be this season. Games against Sanford Seminole and then in Texas against Duncanville come first, but Kissimmee Osceola, Jacksonville Trinity Christian, Eau Gallie and Cocoa should all be good tests.

In fact, it wouldn't be too difficult to consider every team on the Raiders schedule a postseason candidate.

Head coach: Younger enters his ninth season as Rockledge head coach.

Returning stat leaders: Traven Green, Sr., 86-147 passing, 1,305 yards, 11 TDs, 5 INTs, 51 rushes-294 yards, 4 TDs; Jaylen Heyward, Sr., 42 rushes-350 yards, 2 TDs; D.J. McCormick, Sr., 119 tackles, 3 INTs, 4 forced fumbles; D'Mari Jenkins, Sr., 90 tackles, 3.5 sacks.

Postseason history: The Raiders have won two state championships in a long string of playoff appearances. Playoff seasons: ’83, ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95, ’96, ’97, ’99, ’00, ’01, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’07, ’12, ’17, ’18. Playoff record: 30-15. State finals: 2001 (Chuck Wood, 3A champion over St. Augustine, Doak Campbell Stadium); 2002 (Wood, 2A champ over Crestview, 22-0, Doak Campbell Stadium).

2023 Rockledge Schedule

Aug. 25 at Seminole 7

Sep. 2 at Duncanville, Texas 6

Sep. 8 at Viera 7

Sep. 15 Bayside 7

Sep. 22 at Kissimmee Osceola 7

Sep. 29 at Jacksonville Trinity Christian 7:30

Oct. 13 at Satellite 7

Oct. 20 Merritt Island 7

Oct. 27 at Eau Gallie 7

Nov. 3 Cocoa 7

2022 Raiders Results

Gulliver Prep W, 37-0

Doral Academy W, 45-7

Viera W, 41-0

at Bayside L, 42-0

Kissimmee Osceola L, 30-7

at Carrollwood Day W, 20-6

Satellite W, 42-7

at Merritt Island W, 40-7

Eau Gallie W, 35-0

at Cocoa L, 28-20

Satellite (3S regional quarter) W, 13-12

Mainland (3S regional semi) L, 16-14

