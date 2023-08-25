Tour of Brevard: Cocoa Tigers looking to stay on top in 2023

Last season, the Cocoa High Tigers added yet another football state championship to the program after defeating Florida High, 38-31, in overtime to win the Class 2S state championship game.

In what was Cocoa's fifth state championship in program history, it was the first title under head coach Ryan Schneider, who also led the team to state finals in 2018 and 2021.

After the success of last season, the Tigers will return several key players to the field, ready to compete for the program's sixth state championship.

Defensively, Cocoa returns essential players, including Samadrae Hawkins and Dai'veon Parham, who led the team in tackles last season with 104 and 105, respectively. Two of the top three sack leaders, Javion Hilson and Loren Ward, are also back for the Tigers. In the preseason game against Satellite, Cocoa's defense was strong after pitching a shutout.

The offense last year was led by now-graduated quarterback Blake Boda. This year, sophomore Brady Hart will be quarterback for the Tigers, who have plenty of returning offensive players to work with.

The Tigers will lean on the returning players not only for their skills but also for the experience. The team knows what it takes to reach the top of high school football and Schneider has a simple plan for the team.

"Just be themselves. We have a great group of coaches, we have a great group of young men who are leaders," Schneider said. "We just tell our guys just be yourself and you will be OK."

The Tigers' 2023 regular season opens up in Orlando when they go the road to face Jones. Check 321preps.com Friday night for in-game updates and more.

Outlook: As the defending champions, Cocoa is expected to be a favorite to make another run to the state championship. The program has been to the playoffs every year since 2003.

Like last season, Cocoa has built a tough opening schedule to the 2023 season. After facing Jones to start the season, Cocoa will host Venice, who finished as Class 4S state runner-up, then the Tigers travel to play the 2022 Class 3M state champion St. Thomas Aquinas.

Opening the season with a strong schedule last year proved to be beneficial for the state championship Tigers, and this year that could end up being just as helpful.

Head coach: Ryan Schneider has been head coach since 2018.

Returning stat leaders: Malachi Coney, Jr., 75 carries-390 yards, 3 TDs; Jayvan Boggs, Jr., 41 rec., 722 yards, 6 TDs; C.J. Bragg, Sr., 23 rec., 339 yards, 7 TDs; Samadrae Hawkins, Sr., 105 total tackles; Dai'veon Parham, Sr., 104 total tackles; Javion Hilson, Jr., 9.5 sacks; Loren Ward, Sr., 9 sacks.

Postseason history: Cocoa won the Class 2S state championship last season. Playoff seasons: ’87, ’91, ’97, ’01, ’03, ’04, ’05, ’06, ’07, ’08, ’09, ’10, ’11, ’12, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’18, '19, '20, '21, '22. Playoff record: 57-19. State finals: 2008 (Coach John Wilkinson, 3A champion over Godby, 7-6 in OT, Orlando Citrus Bowl); 2009 (Wilkinson, 2A champion over Glades Central, 27-13, Citrus Bowl); 2010 (Wilkinson, 2A champion over Glades Central, 14-13, Citrus Bowl); 2016 (Wilkinson, 4A champion over Bolles, 31-17, Citrus Bowl); 2017 (Wilkinson, 4A runner-up to Raines, 13-10, Citrus Bowl), 2018 (Schneider, 4A runner-up to Raines, 27-13, Citrus Bowl), 2021 (Schneider, 4A runner-up to Cardinal Gibbons, 21-19, DRV PNK Stadium), 2022 (Schneider, 2S champion over Florida High, 38-31, Gene Cox Stadium).

2023 Cocoa Schedule

Aug. 25 at Jones, 7

Sep. 1 Venice, 7

Sep. 8 at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Sep. 22 Eau Gallie, 7

Sep. 29 Treasure Coast, 7

Oct. 6 Seminole, 7

Oct. 13 at Titusville, 7

Oct. 20 Astronaut, 7

Oct. 27 Palm Bay, 7

Nov. 3 at Rockledge, 7

2022 Tigers Results

Jones L, 29-19

at St. Thomas Aquinas L, 42-14

Space Coast W, 76-0

at Melbourne W, 44-3

at Seminole L, 35-29 (OT)

Titusville W, 47-0

at Astronaut W, 56-0

at Palm Bay W, 35-0

Rockledge W, 28-20

Dunnellon (2S regional quarterfinal) W, 52-6

Palm Bay (2S regional semifinal) W, 49-3

at South Sumter (2S regional final) W, 35-7

at Bradford (2S state semifinal) W, 31-21

Florida High (2S state championship, at Gene Cox Stadium) W, 38-31 (OT)

