Tour of the Basque Country 2019 – stage six results and standings: Adam Yates claims victory on final stage as Ion Izagirre takes yellow jersey

Britain's Adam Yates claimed victory on the final stage of the Tour of the Basque Country as Ion Izagirre took the yellow jersey.

A five-man breakaway on the category one climb up Azurki saw overnight leader Emanuel Buchmann drop back heading into the final 65 kilometres.

Ireland's Dan Martin looked to pull clear from Astana rider Izagirre over the final ascent of Asensio, but was unable to gain any distance.

Yates, meanwhile, made his move heading into the final three kilometres, going on to secure the stage win for Mitchelton-Scott by a second ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Martin with Dane Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) in third.

WorldTour racing resumes on Sunday at Paris-Roubaix while stage racing returns next week at the Presidential Tour of Turkey