Tour of the Basque Country 2019 – stage three results and standings: Max Schachmann wins again to extend his lead after Julian Alaphilippe crashes

Race leader Maximilian Schachmann won stage three at the Tour of the Basque Country - 2019 Getty Images

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Maximilian Schachmann won his second stage at the Tour of the Basque Country in just three days on Wednesday to extend his overall lead to 33 seconds.

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) took second spot ahead of Enrico Battaglin (Katusha-Alpecin), who finished in third.

A large crash around six kilometres from the line in Estibaliz saw Tuesday's stage winner Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step) crash while Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), who started the stage third on general classification just behind the Frenchman, also hit the deck, as did team-mate Geraint Thomas.

Schachmann will start Thursday's stage 33secs ahead of Ion Izagirre (Astana), with team-mate Patrick Konrad in third place on the same time as the Basque rider.

The Tour of the Basque Country continues on Thursday with the 163.6km fourth stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Arrigorriaga and concludes on Saturday in Eibar.