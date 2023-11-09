Toulouse v Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest score and goal updates as Reds trail after Tsimikas error

Liverpool can secure progress to the knockout stages of the Europa League if they achieve a fourth straight win in Group E this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have beaten Toulouse, LASK and Union Saint Gilloise and travel to face the French side in the return fixture.

Toulouse have struggled domestically this season and go into the match 14th in Ligue 1, having managed just two wins in 11 matches, but they are second in the Group E with four points.

When the sides met at Anfield, Darwin Nunez starred and Mohamed Salah netted off the bench in a 5-1 hammering, which included Wataru Endo’s first goal for the club. While the temptation for Klopp may be to rotate once more, getting progression wrapped up early would leave two matches where more changes can be made and opportunities handed to fringe players.

Follow all the live action in the blog below and get all the latest match odds and tips.

Toulouse v Liverpool LIVE: Europa League latest score and updates

Liverpool travel to Toulouse in Europa League Group E clash, live on TNT Sports 1

The Reds can seal a place in the last-16 with a victory in France

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit top with three wins from three so far

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Luis Diaz starts for Liverpool after father released by kidnappers in Colombia

Half time: Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

36’ GOAL! Toulouse punish Tsimikas error as shot deflects past Kelleher (TOU 1-0 LIV)

‘4 OFF THE BAR! Gomez goes close to first Liverpool goal but hits bar (TOU 0-0 LIV)

HT: Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:47 , Sonia Twigg

And there will be three changes with Alexander-Arnold, Szoboszlai and Salah on for Doak, Endo and Tsimikas.

HT: Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

It’s almost time for the second half, and could it be time for changes? Will Endo come off after being on a yellow card?

Will Jurgen Klopp turn to some of his more experienced players on the bench to get qualification wrapped up?

HT: Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:40 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half:

(AP)

(EPA)

(REUTERS)

Half time: Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:32 , Sonia Twigg

HT: Toulouse go into the break with the lead. Liverpool will have to come out better in the second half here to find a way through.

Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:31 , Sonia Twigg

45’ Toulouse are trying to get the crowd going here as they have another corner, and they have had a lot to cheer about so far!

There’s one minute of added time at the end of the first half.

Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:29 , Sonia Twigg

43’ Liverpool are just trying to find a way back into this match, but Toulouse have the lead and they are content so far to just sit on it and allow the Reds to have the majority of the possession.

Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:27 , Sonia Twigg

41’ Endo already has a yellow card but has committed another foul here, it wasn’t a second yellow but he has to be careful here.

Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:25 , Sonia Twigg

39’ Harvey Elliott tries to take it on himself and find the equaliser!

But his curled strike is blocked.

Toulouse 1-0 Liverpool

18:23 , Sonia Twigg

36’ GOAL! Toulouse break the deadlock!

Tsmikas was caught in possession and the French side have pounced! The team currently 14th in Ligue 1 are ahead against Liverpool.

Donnum pounces and curls the ball goalwards where Kelleher can do nothing about that.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:20 , Sonia Twigg

34’ Something just needs to happen to spark this game into life.

There have been a lot of half-chances and the atmosphere is fading.

Endo has just been shown a yellow card for a foul in midfield.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:18 , Sonia Twigg

32’ Liverpool and Gomez had to be alert at the back there!

Toulouse won the ball back in midfield and tried to feed in the lone striker, but it was a bit too far ahead of him and Gomez was able to get back and clear the ball.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:17 , Sonia Twigg

31’ SAVE! There is a ping pong in the box, but it falls to Doak who smashes it goalwards, but straight at the keeper who can only parry it away.

That’s Liverpool’s second big chance of the match!

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:15 , Sonia Twigg

28’ Chance! Toulouse attack on the break, it is a lovely ball in from the wing, but it was just too far ahead of Suazo who was arriving in the middle of the box.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:13 , Sonia Twigg

27’ Liverpool’s passing is just lacking accuracy at the moment to really build the attacks they showed during their rout of Toulouse in the match at Anfield.

They have still had the best chance, when Gomez hit the bar, but have not built on that to create more.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:11 , Sonia Twigg

25’ Matip goes for a long ball to Doak, but it’s wasted and was always going to have far too much on it for the teenager.

Another goal kick for Toulouse. Their fans have been in good voice today, but there has not been too much to cheer from either side.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:09 , Sonia Twigg

23’ Liverpool are pouncing on everything but can’t quite find the balls through the lines to create clear-cut chances.

They are not longer being pegged in their half, but still struggle in the final third.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:07 , Sonia Twigg

21’ Liverpool come forward again, they might have to take their time and build slowly here but Doak is doing well here and showing his strength.

It looks like it will be a physical battle for the youngster.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:04 , Sonia Twigg

17’ Chance! This time Liverpool do break through, Gomez tries to pick out Diaz, but it falls to Mac Allister.

Mac Allister goes for it, but it takes a deflection and goes over the bar. That was the closest Liverpool have come since Gomez’s header early in the match.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:02 , Sonia Twigg

16’ Toulouse might be the home side, but they are almost playing it like an away one. Dropping back quickly into an organised formation and pressing as soon as Liverpool make their way into their half.

It has worked so far, and Liverpool will have to try not to get frustrated.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

18:00 , Sonia Twigg

14’ Toulouse have just two victories in their last 13 matches before this one, but will want to perform in their Europa League campaign, and especially against Liverpool.

They are chasing down everything and forcing Liverpool to play it backwards, but there is a long way to go in this match.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:58 , Sonia Twigg

12’ Toulouse have started this match with a lot of energy, but so has Diaz.

The defenders can’t get close to him and there’s another free kick to the travelling side.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:56 , Sonia Twigg

10’ Liverpool have to defend again, it’s another corner from the same side, Quansah clears it but not very far, and there’s a big boot up the field that again has too much on it for Diaz.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:55 , Sonia Twigg

9’ Toulouse now have a corner at the other end. They are playing in their eye-catching kit of purple and white stripes.

It is defended out by Matip and Liverpool clear.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:53 , Sonia Twigg

6’ That was a better chance than it first looked by Liverpool! The free kick came in from Gakpo and at the near post, Gomez headed towards goal for what would have been his first goal for the club, but it crashed into the crossbar instead.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:49 , Sonia Twigg

4’ Another long ball towards Diaz, this one gets there and he has the ball on the touchline and draws the free kick.

It’s the first chance for Liverpool in a dangerous position between the edge of the box and the touchline...

Gomez gets a touch! But it’s off the crossbar, a good early start from Liverpool.

Toulouse 0-0 Liverpool

17:48 , Sonia Twigg

2’ A long ball from Elliott searches out Diaz, but it’s just slightly too long for him and trickles through to the goalkeeper.

Liverpool 0-0 Toulouse

17:46 , Sonia Twigg

1’ Toulouse have kicked the game underway

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:45 , Sonia Twigg

Ben Doak gets his third Liverpool start before his 18th birthday, and Joe Gomez is captain. The match is almost underway.

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:42 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the club was celebrating the “very, very good news” of Luis Diaz’s father’s release in Colombia and said the winger was “happy” to start the Europa League fixture against Toulouse on Thursday.

The Liverpool winger’s father Luis Manuel Diaz has been freed by Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), 13 days after was seized by gunmen along with Diaz’s mother, Cilenis Marulanda, who was freed by police within hours.

Luis Diaz ‘happy’ to start Liverpool match hours after kidnapped father’s release

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:40 , Sonia Twigg

We’re less than 5 minutes away from the early Europa League kick off in Toulouse and here are some shots of the players warming up:

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(REUTERS)

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:35 , Sonia Twigg

Kelleher on Diaz: “That’s our teammate, that’s our brother, it’s hard with the situation that he’s in, but all we can do and we’ve tried to do is just be there for him and be around him and help him and support him however we can.

“To be coming in every day with the situation that’s going on I have so much respect for him and I think it was a nice moment for him to get that goal at the weekend.

“I think it (football) is just a distraction for him at the moment to be able to come in for a few hours every day with the lads.

“I think the whole team was delighted when he got that call.”

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

Caoimhin Kelleher told TNT Sports: “I think last season I didn’t have too many games so it was hard to keep up that match sharpness but this season I’ve had a few games already so that sharpness is already there.

“Obviously just trying to train as hard as I can every day as well and that prepares me.”

On being Alisson’s number two: “I’ve worked with him a good few years now so I feel like I’ve learned a lot from him.

“He’s the perfect person to train with every day because he’s the best in my opinion so obviously just watching him and trying to learn from him week in and week out is good for my development.”

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:25 , Sonia Twigg

Klopp on his team selection aside from Diaz: “We wasted energy in that energy.

“I want to see an improvement that’s clear. Beside that you can see that Toulouse chose the same team that played us there (Anfield) - it’s probably their best side so we can seize the chance and make a big stand but we have to be ready for that.

“Anything can happen, they can go for us, high press, all these kind of things, they can try absolutely everything, all they can to get a result somehow.

“But we have to concentrate on our own performance and that means that we have to make sure that we play a really good football game.

“First and foremost (we have to have) a real compactness, a real discipline and from there we go.”

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:15 , Sonia Twigg

Onto the match itself and here’s how to watch it on TV:

Liverpool can wrap up progress to the Europa League knock-out stages if they pick up a fourth straight win in Group E on Thursday evening.

The Reds have beaten each of LASK, Union St. Gilloise and Toulouse and now play the return fixture against the latter, with the French club second in the group on four points and stuttering domestically, sat 14th in Ligue 1 after just two wins in 11 this term.

Is Toulouse v Liverpool on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Liverpool vs Toulouse

17:10 , Sonia Twigg

Jurgen Klopp to TNT Sports on Diaz: “He is happy, and thumbs up all the time. It looks good, very very good, but I am not the one to release anything.

“So obviously timing-wise it could not have been better, if it’s today - great but let’s go in this game.”

On Diaz starting: “We asked him, he wants to and he will.”

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

Another thing marred Liverpool’s draw at Luton, some of the actions of the home supporters:

Luton have threatened to ban any supporters who are found to have taken part in ‘tragedy chanting’ during Sunday’s home match against Liverpool.

The Football Association has asked the club – and police – for their observations after taunts indirectly referencing the Hillsborough disaster were heard during the 1-1 draw, while the PA news agency understands Liverpool have also written asking what measures are to be taken.

Luton issued a statement saying they were “saddened” and “extremely disappointed that a small number of supporters soured the occasion with chants that may be interpreted as being in relation to tragedies that have affected Liverpool FC in the past”.

Luton threaten to ban fans involved in ‘tragedy chanting’ during Liverpool match

16:41 , Sonia Twigg

Luis Diaz will start for Liverpool following the news that his father was freed by his kidnappers.

Alexis Mac Allister, who is suspended for the upcoming Premier League match is also in the starting XI.

Virgil Van Dijk misses out through illness, with both Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones injured.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas; Endo, Mac Allister, Elliott; Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs: Alisson, Mrozek, Konate, Szoboszlai, Nunez, Salah, Jota, Chambers, Scanlon, Gordon, McConnell, Alexander-Arnold

BREAKING NEWS

16:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Luis Diaz’s father has been freed by his kidnappers, Colombia’s government and national football federation have confirmed.

Colombia’s National Liberation Army (ELN), the guerrilla group behind the armed capture of Luis Manuel Diaz nearly two weeks ago, have released the Liverpool star’s father.

Diaz was seized on 28 October along with his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, who was then freed by police.

The government said in a statement that it had held peace talks with the ELN and was celebrating Diaz’s release.

Luis Diaz’s father freed by kidnappers in Colombia

Liverpool vs Toulouse

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk will miss the Europa League tie in Toulouse due to illness but his place could be filled by a youngster whose rapid rise this season initially took manager Jurgen Klopp by surprise.

When 20-year-old Jarell Quansah joined the squad for pre-season training there was not a lot of consideration given to him playing much of a role in the current campaign and there were even discussions about sending him out on loan.

Jarell Quansah could fill in for Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk in Toulouse

Liverpool vs Toulouse

15:11 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of Toulouse vs Liverpool in the Europa League Group E.

A win for the Reds would see them qualify for the knockout stages, but in their most recent match, they left it late to come from behind against Luton and only managed to secure a draw against the recently-promoted Premier League side.

Liverpool may also choose to rotate their squad due to the amount of fixtures which have started to come thick and fast, and allow some players to recover and not make the trip to the south of France.