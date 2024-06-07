Toulouse president Damien Comolli taken into police custody amid ongoing ‘fake agent’ affair investigation

Le Parisien report that Toulouse FC president Damien Comolli has been taken into police custody amidst an investigation into ‘fake agents’, which may implicate Christophe Galtier’s adopted son, John Valovic-Galtier.

On Wednesday, multiple agents and intermediaries from the world of football were arrested as part of an investigation into fake sports agents, as L’Équipe reported. At the centre of this investigation lies John Valovic-Galtier, who was involved in Andy Delort’s move to OGC Nice back in 2021.

However, there is another matter of interest to investigators. Last summer, Jordan Galtier, another son of former Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe, was appointed as assistant coach to Carles Martínez Novell at Toulouse. Les Violets’ president, Comolli, is suspected of knowingly calling on a “fake” agent, John Valovic-Galtier, as part of the deal.

Nine people have been held in custody as part of the ongoing investigation. One has been released, whilst Comolli has been summoned by the judiciary police and will be judged in June. In a press release, Toulouse said that both the club and Comolli have “scrupulously respected the established rules with full integrity and transparency,” whilst the president’s lawyer, Olivier Martin described the violations are “not characterised”.

John Valovic-Galtier, who is at the centre of the whole affair, was first arrested back in October 2023 as part of an investigation into the illegal practice of the profession.

