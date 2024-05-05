Toulouse battle past Quins to reach Champions Cup final

Thibaud Flament scored Toulouse's third try in their victory over Harlequins [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup semi-final

Toulouse: (31) 38

Tries: Lebel, Mauvaka, Flament, Dupont 2, Mallia Cons: Kinghorn 3, Ramos

Harlequins: (12) 26

Tries: Smith, Evans, Murley, Green Cons: Smith 3

Toulouse had to withstand a spirited second-half fightback to beat Harlequins and book their place in a first Investec Champions Cup final for three years.

The five-time winners cruised into a healthy lead in the south of France after five tries in the opening 40 minutes from Matthis Lebel, Peato Mauvaka, Thibaud Flament and two for talisman Antoine Dupont.

Quins had crossed through Marcus Smith and Will Evans but trailed by 19 points at the break before testing Toulouse's resolve with tries by Cadan Murley and Tyrone Green.

The visitors reduced the deficit to five points and could smell an upset at a nervy Stadium de Toulouse before Jack Walker was sent to the sin bin for making direct head contact with Dupont.

Toulouse, with the player advantage, immediately punished the hooker as Juan Cruz Mallia scored in the corner to register the hosts' first points of the half and break Quins' resistance.

The Top 14 side will face four-time winners Leinster in the final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday, 25 May.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Toulouse: Kinghorn; Cruz Mallia, Costes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Flament, Meafou, Cros, Willis, Roumat.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Merkler, Arnold, Castro-Ferreira, Graou, Chocobares, Ramos.

Harlequins: Green; Lynagh, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Murley; Smith, Care; Baxter, Walker, Collier, Herbst, Lewies (capt), Cunningham-South, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Riley, Marler, Kerrod, Hammond, Chisholm, Porter, Evans, Beard.