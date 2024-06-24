Toulon confirm signing of England flanker Ludlam

Northampton announced in February that Lewis Ludlam would leave at the end of the season [Getty Images]

Toulon have confirmed the signing of England flanker Lewis Ludlam from Northampton Saints.

Ludlam, 28, has signed a three-year contract with the three-time Champions Cup winners.

The move was agreed earlier this year and was officially announced by Toulon on Monday.

"I am very enthusiastic about joining this prestigious club, with a rich history and made up of very talented players," said Ludlam.

Back-rower Ludlam spent eight years at Northampton and his final appearance for the club was in their recent Premiership final triumph against Bath.

He will link up with his international team-mate Kyle Sinckler, whose switch from Bristol was announced in March.

The move to France will effectively end the England aspirations of both players.

Under existing rules, England head coach Steve Borthwick is unable to select players based with clubs abroad.