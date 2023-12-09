Toulon 18-19 Exeter: Exeter's Henry Slade kicks injury-time conversion to beat three-time champions

Full-back Tom Wyatt impressed in a youthful Exeter backline

Investec Champions Cup Pool 3 Toulon: (18) 18 Tries: Gigashvili, White Pens: Herve 2 Con: Herve Exeter: (5) 19 Tries: Skinner, Norey, Vermeulen Cons: Slade 2

Henry Slade kicked an injury-time conversion to claim a dramatic win over Toulon in the Investec Champions Cup.

The Chiefs took an early lead through an intercept try from Harvey Skinner but Toulon responded with tries from Beka Gigashvili and Ben White.

Replacement Max Norey powered over to give Exeter hope of a dramatic comeback to bring his side back in touch.

Jacques Vermeulen then scored in the last minute before Slade kicked the extras for a memorable win in France.

Toulon, who won the competition three times in a row from 2013-2015, failed to register a point in the second half, with Enzo Herve's two first-half penalties their last scores.

Both sides showed incredible defence to keep each other scoreless for the majority of the second period until Norey, after repeated pressure from the Exeter forwards, found the tryline.

With the 2020 European champions only a converted try from a vital opening victory, Vermeulen - one of only two players in the matchday squad to have played in that final - pushed his way over to leave Slade, the second player, to seal the victory.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Toulon: Jaminet; Drean, Nayacalevu, Smaili, Villiere; Herve, White; Devaux, Singleton, Gigashvili, Halagahu, Alainu'uese, Abadie, Ollivon (capt), Isa.

Replacements: Tolofua, Priso, Setiano, Ribbans, Du Preez, Serin, Fainga'anuku, Rabut.

Exeter: Wyatt; Feyi-Waboso, Slade, Hawkins, Hammersley; Skinner, Cairns; Sio, Frost, Painter, Tuima, Jenkins (capt), Roots, Vermeulen, Fisilau.

Replacements: Norey, Abuladze, Street, Pearson, Vintcent, Townsend, O'Loughlin, Woodburn.

Referee: Chris Busby

Sin-bin: Alainu'uese (31)