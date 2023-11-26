Toughness from Tate Rodemaker symbolizes the strength, identity of FSU football | Kassim

GAINESVILLE - "Florida State is not for everyone."

It's the phrase FSU football head coach Mike Norvell has said several times over and over the last couple of seasons about his rebuilding program.

During the Seminoles' 24-15 victory over rival Florida, the toughness Norvell has tried to build in his program was on full display.

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker had his head sandwiched between two Gator defenders on a third-down run. For the second straight week, an FSU quarterback lay on the turf with a potentially serious injury.

However, after just three snaps, Rodemaker re-emerged into the Seminole huddle. FSU players were "Finishing for 13" and injured star quarterback Jordan Travis, but Rodemaker played with Travis' mentality, of never being truly out.

That was Travis watched the game from a suit and showed up to a game, despite going down with a gruesome injury seven days prior.

"Obviously Tate was able to [return to the game]," Norvell said. "Jordans has done that for the last three years and anybody can have a good attitude and put a smile on their face when everything's working for him, but when you find yourself with your back against the wall, what's your approach and this team, they earn it and we continue to push and challenge and that's not going to stop."

Rodemaker did not have a perfect game by any means stepping into the shoes of Travis. In his second career start, he was 12 of 25 for 134 yards. He also took a safety in the second quarter on a sack.

"Tate played relentless, man," FSU running back Trey Benson said. "Some of that may not show in the stats, but he's my dog. He works hard, day in and day out."

It certainly isn't going to stop following a 12-0 perfect regular season. It's the first perfect regular season for FSU since the 2014 season. The Seminoles have a date with No. 10 Louisville in the ACC Championship game with even more on the line next week in Charlotte.

The Seminoles have won 18 straight games dating back to last season, a far cry from the team that won just three games in the first 13 games of the Norvell era.

The success is not by accident, as Norvell has sifted through the transfer portal, seeking the perfect fit for his roster.

"If you're going to be a part of this program, you're going to be tough," Norvell said. "And we have tough individuals. I don't care what position you play: quarterback, kicker, offensive line, defensive lineman, all of them. It's not just what you do in a weight room. It's not just what you do on a practice field.

"We have a way there's a mentality and all the things that we get, get placed in front of us how we're going to respond, what the standard is because every day we want to push to be our best. When you find yourself in difficult, uncomfortable moments you get to you get to put that identity on display."

Again.

"Florida State is not for everyone."

FSU playing with fire and slow starts

Down 13-0 last week to FCS North Alabama. Down 12-0 on the road to rival Florida on Saturday.

It's a disturbing trend for the Seminoles. The last two games are not outliers of the 12-game schedule.

FSU also fell behind early 10-0 to Clemson and was down 17-7 against Duke before turning on the switch and taking over games.

How much longer can they afford to play with fire and fall behind early to scrap and claw back later?

The road here-on-out is filled with way better opponents, starting with the Cardinals in the ACC Championship Game. Georgia and Michigan are more talented than any opponent FSU has faced this season. The same goes with the Pac-12 Championship winner in Oregon or Washington.

If the Seminoles fall in a hole against any of those teams - especially with the struggles across the offensive line and with Rodemaker not being nearly as experienced as Travis - it could spell trouble.

Following the game, defensive end Jared Verse again brought up that the Seminoles had not played their best game yet.

“We still haven’t put together a full game,” Verse said. “Offensively we started slow. So I think we always strive for greatness. It’s now how we can beat our rivals, it’s when are we going to play the game where we are going to reach our full potential. When we do that, I am scared for any other team in the country.”

But here we are 12 games in. The regular season is over. If you haven’t played your best game yet, does it exist?

Norvell clearly believes so.

"I'm excited for the opportunity next week to go compete for an ACC championship and we've answered the call every week up until this point and we're gonna have to go get better next week and continue to improve," Norvell said. "But proud of our team and proud of everybody associated with the program because this is a long time coming.

"We had a heck of a journey and the great thing about it's not done yet."

Kudos to Adam Fuller

If you were to search the name "Adam Fuller" on X, be prepared for varying opinions on the FSU defensive coordinator.

Fuller draws the ire of the fanbase every time an opponent finds the end zone or makes a big play. But then he gets the credit - such he rightfully deserves - when the team steps up in the second half of ballgames.

Despite fans constantly seeking a new DC, Fuller's defense has delivered when it matters this season. In the second half of games, the Seminoles have allowed just 72 points, good for six points per game in the second half.

Florida was held to just 3 this week. North Alabama was shut out last week. The Lions were the fourth opponent shutout in the second half.

The Seminoles have become elite at making halftime adjustments to take away the opposing team's best options.

Take for example Florida running back Montrell Johnson. Johnson had 15 rushes for 100 yards through 3 1/2 quarters. In the fourth quarter, he was limited to four carries for seven yards as the FSU defense clamped down.

Max Brown was 7 of 10 passing for 74 yards in the first half. In the second half, he was 2 for 6 for 12 yards and a pick. He was intercepted by Kalen DeLoach on his final pass attempt of the game.

"They were huge," Norvell said of the defense in the second half. "The first two drives. I mean, you had the third downs, we weren't getting off the field. There early, they had some extended drives. When we did obviously we got the penalty that was called and I've got strong feelings of how terrible that was.

"... I was just really proud of our defense and the defensive staff for what they were able to do and and especially during the second half was just incredible."

