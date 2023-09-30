A question in toughness. Florida football not physical enough in ugly loss at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., — Florida football found itself on the wrong end of a country whoopin' on Saturday afternoon, as Kentucky dominated both lines of scrimmage in a 33-14 loss to the Gators before 61,699 frenzied fans at Kroger Field.

UF's lack of physicality was apparent from the moment the ball kicked off, as Kentucky rushed for 226 yards on 13.3 yards per carry in the first half and 329 yards on 9.1 yards per carry in game.

Offensively, the Florida Gators managed just 69 yards rushing on 2.4 yards per carry. Starting quarterback Graham Mertz was sacked three times and Kentucky's defensive front took up residence in the Florida backfield with nine tackles for loss.

Bluegrass blowout: Bluegrass bummer: Florida football falls in lackluster effort at Kentucky

Another step back: Florida's wipeout at Kentucky resurrects doubts about Napier's program | Whitley

It all added up to UF's third straight loss against Kentucky, and worst by margin since falling 31-3 to the Wildcats since 1979, when disco was all the rage and bell bottom jeans remained in fashion.

"They were the more physical team," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "They controlled the line of scrimmage, the edges of the formations, they protected their quarterback and we did not win the line of scrimmage or the edges and they affected our quarterback."

Why couldn't Florida football stop the run?

Florida had been stout stopping the run entering Saturday's UK matchup, allowing just 82 yards per game on the ground, which ranked second in the SEC. But they hadn't faced a running back as talented as Davis, who rushed for 122 yards against UF last season when he played for Vanderbilt.

"Guys jumped out of their gaps, not tackling very well," Florida linebacker Shemar James said. "So, you know a back like that, you miss a tackle, it’s 10 more yards, 15 more yards, 20 more yards, So it just came down to our execution. We’re just shooting ourselves in the foot, not wrapping up, not tackling, getting him to the ground.”

James, who had a team-high 8 tackles, admitted that the Florida defense lacked energy in the first half.

"The early-morning game played a factor in it, to be honest with you guys," James said. "We came out very flat defensively, and we kind of got it together in the second half, but you got to start fast and finish fast if you want to win a game in the SEC.”

How lack of physicality impacted the Florida football offense

UF finished the game 4 of 13 on third down conversions and 1 of 3 on 4th down. For as many questions that were raised about Napier's play-calling throughout the game, many of the conversions didn't happen because UF simply didn't have enough time for plays to develop.

Mertz (25-30, 244 yards, 2 TDs, 1 interception) spent most of the game escaping Kentucky's pressure, though Mertz admitted there was more he could have done to bail his teammates out. UF's offensive line had all five starters back though center Kingsley Eguakun, limping throughout the game, clearly isn't 100 percent.

"I can watch more protection cut ups," Mertz said. "I can get us in the right Mike point, the right slide. There's so many different things that go into that. I mean, they fight like crazy every single play. So, I owe it to them to get them in the right call and be kind of their extra eyeballs that's always checking."

Napier wants to build a team that can control the clock with a power run game on offense and create havoc on defense. That formula worked in UF's 29-16 upset of Tennessee. But it didn't materialize on the road, where UF is 1-7 away from The Swamp under Napier.

“Anybody who knows me, knows that that game right there is going to be hard on me, just in terms of who I want to be, the brand of football that I want to play," Napier said.

"We’ve gotten beat around here. I don’t know that we’ve been beat up like that. We got to take ownership of that."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators struggle with physicality in latest Kentucky loss