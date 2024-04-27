‘Toughness’ attracted Giants to S Tyler Nubin, CB Andru Phillips on Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

When the phone rang the emotions came out for the Giants two selections on the second night of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tyler Nubin, who New York selected with the No. 47 overall pick, said he cried for 35 minutes after getting picked. In a video released on the team's social media, Nubin could be heard getting emotional as soon as the conversation with general manager Joe Schoen began to tell him he would be their second-round pick.

“Honestly, I'm just thankful for this opportunity. I was going to cry my eyes out no matter where I was picked, if I was picked here or picked 199, I'm just thankful to be in this position. I can't wait to get to work for the Giants,” Nubin said.

Brian Daboll said the emotions of Nubin and third-round pick cornerback Andru Phillips [No. 70 overall] show how much they care.

“Both Tyler and Dru, they were pretty emotional when we called them. They care about the game,” the head coach said.

But in addition to the caring, just like with first-round pick Malik Nabers, toughness was a trait that stuck out.

“I’d say the college scouts, Joe, his staff have done a really good job of identifying these traits that we covet, toughness being probably near the top,” Daboll said. “And all three of the players that we've acquired so far really fit that mold in terms of, I’d say mentally tough and physically tough. I think that’s important.

“Defensively, tough tacklers. Dru, he’ll bring the wood now. And Malik’s mentality, how he is… They have the right mindset and it’s a credit to our college scouts, Joe, his staff of really identifying some of those traits and we’re happy to have both of them.

Part of the toughness for Nubin came from playing six games on a torn meniscus last year at Minnesota. Schoen called the safety a “culture changer” at Minnesota and he will bring that mentality to New York and that he is “a really special kid that’s a good football player.”

Schoen admits there was a run on defensive backs early in the second round, but Big Blue was “fortunate” to get a guy they liked mid-way through the round.

“Obviously you're losing [Xavier McKinney in free agency] in the offseason, to get Nubin at that value, a guy with high character, leadership, smart, tough, dependable and the 13 career interceptions, just a good football player,” the GM said.

When asked what separates Nubin – the first safety taken in this year’s draft – from the others available, Schoen said his ability to be a ballhawk that “takes the ball away” in addition to his intelligence.

“The ability to communicate out there, get guys lined up, I think is very important,” he said. “And in this kid’s elite at those type of things.”

While Schoen mentioned interceptions as a big plus for the second-round draft pick, that isn’t the case for the third-round selection as Phillips had zero in his entire college career.

“And some of these guys that are 5-11, 200 and run 4.4 [40-yard dash] would be playing receiver if they had really good ball skills, unfortunately,” Schoen said with a laugh. “No, I mean he’s sticky, he’s in coverage. He’s around the football a lot, and watching him down at the Senior Bowl in one-on-ones he’s got a lot of traits and those are things that we’re obviously going to work on and he’s in position we just gotta finish a little bit better.

“Really like the athlete, like the kid and look forward to him getting here.”

Phillips told reporters his hands are “really good” and he is “going to get the ball off dudes.”

“I was asked about it, but in the grand scheme of everything, everybody knows I'm sticky,” he said. “... I'm going to do my job in the back end. It was asked, but at the same time, they understand who I am… I’m just trying to get the balls off guys, it was a question, but they understand it like I'm doing my job, I'm doing it at a very high level. So, they trust me.”

Of course, with two defensive picks, Schoen was asked if there was a consideration about taking a quarterback in Round 2 or 3.

The GM said the Giants took the best available players.

“The way it fell, the two guys that we took were the best guys at that time," he said.