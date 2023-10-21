Toughest test yet awaits WSU

Oct. 21—The Cougars led then-No. 15 Oregon for all but two minutes in a crushing loss last season.

That 22-point collapse in the last six minutes is as soul-crushing as it gets in a college football game, but WSU coach Jake Dickert chooses to look at it a different way.

"The encouraging part moving forward is we led in that game last year for 58 mins," Dickert said. "We didn't get the result that we wanted, but it should breathe some confidence in us in knowing we can go out and play with one of the best teams in the country.

"But it takes 60 mins, not 58, to beat a really good team."

WSU (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) faces its biggest challenge yet as three-touchdown underdog against No. 9 Oregon (5-1, 2-1) at 12:30 p.m. today (ABC) in Eugene, Ore.

Here's what to know going in:

Pick your poison

The Ducks are all about offense.

Oregon leads the Pac-12 in rushing (223.3 yards per game) and rushing touchdowns (18) while also fielding a Heisman-contending quarterback in senior Bo Nix.

Nix will break the NCAA record for quarterback starts with his 54th start when he takes the field against the Cougars.

The crazy thing is, the Cougs probably want Nix to throw the ball.

Slowing the run will be the first priority for WSU. The Ducks already have four ball-carriers who have surpassed 100 yards total on the season, led by junior Bucky Irving with 520 at 7.2 yards per carry. Sophomore Jordan James adds 360 yards at 8.0 per attempt and a team-high eight touchdowns.

Eyes will be on how effectively WSU's first-year starting linebackers Devin Richardson and Kyle Thornton can stay in their gaps and limit the big rushing plays.

Two things are true for WSU

Two things ring true for the Cougars this season:

— WSU knows it's a good team with two top-25 wins on its resume (wins against Wisconsin and Oregon State).

— The Cougars have not been a good team in the month of October (loss to UCLA, crushing loss to Arizona).

WSU's offense only has two touchdowns in the last two games. That's never going to be good enough to win in the Pac-12.

The Oregon defense, often overlooked by its offense, has held opponents to 10-or-fewer points four times this season.

The biggest key for the WSU offense will be quarterback Cam Ward re-finding the rhythm and chemistry he had with his wide receivers during the team's 4-0 start.

Wideouts Lincoln Victor and Josh Kelly combined for just 27 receiving yards in a 44-6 loss to Arizona last week, but the two have been banged up. An extra week to get healthy could be a big boon to the offense.

"We gotta get back in rhythm and sync between the wide receivers and the quarterback," Dickert said earlier this week. "And that's going to be our big focus this week, and having those guys fulltime in practice will be huge."

Odds and ends

The Ducks are 20-point favorites according to draftkings.com. ... Oregon leads the all-time series 51-42-7 and has won the last four meetings. Before that, WSU won four straight from 2015-19.

Quote of note

"No one thinks we can go in there and win the game but us. So let's go in here and (play) the way we're capable of playing and let's play it for 60 mins." — WSU coach Jake Dickert.

Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2277, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.