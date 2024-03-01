Is this the toughest stretch of the Boston Celtics season?

The Boston Celtics have a brutal stretch of games coming up, facing a tough stretch of top teams who are performing well at this point in the season and on national TV to boot. Do the Celtics have any weaknesses? If they do, this could be our last chance to see what they might be ahead of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with Boston now in the stretch run.

The Celtics will face the Dallas Mavericks tonight, and the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at TD Garden, and then head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers before a tough West Coast swing. That will have games with the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns, and the sole bad team among them, the Portland Trail Blazers.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First To The Floor” podcast weighed in on the toughest remaining stretch on Boston’s season on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire