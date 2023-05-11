Who has the toughest strength of schedule in the NFL for the 2023 season?

The Philadelphia Eagles have the most difficult strength of schedule for the 2023 NFL season, according to 2022 regular season records of each team's opponents.

Tennessee has the 28th most difficult strength of schedule, and each AFC South team is in the bottom 11 in strength of schedule difficulty.

Here's the full list of each team's strength of schedule ahead of Thursday's schedule reveal:

NFL strength of schedule 2023 for every team

Some observations

The Eagles have a tough road to repeating as NFC champions. Because they won the NFC East, Philly gets every other NFC division winner plus four games against two 2022 playoff teams inside division. Plus, the 17th game is against the Chiefs, and the NFC East plays the AFC East this year.

The 8 NFC and AFC South teams are in the bottom 11 of the rankings, and it makes sense. Both divisions had winners below .500 last year and also play each other in 2023. A couple teams are going to have breakout seasons well above expectations in these divisions, and the schedule will be partially why that happens this year.

Kansas City will be on the marquee as often as possible, but the Chiefs only have the 16th strength of schedule according to the 2022 records. The Broncos and Raiders weigh that down, because the AFC East is on the schedule as well as the Eagles, Bengals and the NFC North. This won't be a middle-of-the-road slate.

