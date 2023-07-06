Toughest stadiums to play in 2023 according to 247Sports

247Sports put together their list of the toughest stadiums to play in for the upcoming season based upon a three different factors. Those were where the teams sits in the national rankings, who the teams are playing at home and overall stadium noise.

Because they are looking at the quality of opponents as one of the main factors, Georgia and Florida State did not make the list despite their reputation for having loud stadiums in historic venues.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The main teams who make up the list are national title contenders who play some good opponents at home within a loud environment to make life difficult on the opposing teams.

Here are the 10 toughest places to play in 2023 according to 247Sports.

Camp Randall Stadium - Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big home games: Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska

Camp Randall is known for being a raucous environment on gameday that makes it difficult for any opposing to play well there. It’s not a surprise they made the list considering the big games on their schedule in 2023.

“It will be extremely difficult to get a seat at any of those contests during Luke Fickell’s first campaign and imagine the hype levels if the Badgers start hot and are in the playoff debate by the time they host the Buckeyes. Wisconsin’s rendition of “Jump Around” is a must see, if for opposing fans.”

Advertisement

Autzen Stadium - Oregon

Ncaa Football Oregon Washington Football Washington At Oregon

Big home games: Colorado, USC and Oregon State

It’s not nicknamed “The Autzen Zoo” for nothing. The place gets super loud on gameday and makes it extremely difficult for offenses to operate. With USC the big game on the schedule, Autzen is going to be rocking this season.

“This venue is a zoo on gamedays and the Ducks rarely lose in Eugene. In fact, last season, Oregon had one of the nation’s longest home winning streaks snapped. The Ducks recently added college football’s largest video board, which makes the unique experience in Eugene that much sweeter on game days.”

Advertisement

Husky Stadium - Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Big home games: Oregon, Utah and Washington State

This is a great home schedule for the Washington Huskies this season. They welcome last year’s conference champions, the preseason conference favorite and their archrival into their home stadium. Husky Stadium should be loud all season long with their high team expecations.

“Husky Stadium seems to trap noise the way it was built. According to the raw data, Washington fans registered a staggering 133.6 decibels during a 1992 game against Nebraska — the highest decibel level ever recorded at a college football game.“

Jordan-Hare Stadium - Auburn

This stadium might be more famous for the “Kick-Six” than anything else. The madness that ensued after the upset over Alabama is one of the best in college football history. Penn State played at Jordan-Hare in 2022, where they won 41-12.

Advertisement

“If the Tigers are a threat under first-year coach Hugh Freeze, those environments have a chance to be scary for the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. If you’ve ever experienced field level on the Plains, you’ll notice the visiting locker room is one of the smallest in college football. This makes for an uneasy setting for the opposition.“

Michigan Stadium - Michigan

Michpenn 101522 Kd 0013849

Big home games: Purdue and Ohio State

Also known as “The Big House,” Michigan’s stadium is the largest sports stadium in the United States and Western hemisphere. It’s capacity is 107,061 making it the third largest stadium in the world. They get to host their archrivals Ohio State this season as they look for three wins in a row in thee rivalry.

Advertisement

“When there’s 108,000-plus at the Big House in November, it represents one of the nation’s most unique college football environments. And these fans are hungry for a third-straight Big Ten Championship and playoff berth.“

Memorial Stadium - Clemson

Big home games: Florida State, Notre Dame and UNC

Three massive games on the home schedule for Clemson this season after winning the ACC championship last season. They’re looking to compete for national championships again, so getting these big games at home should provide a desired competitive advantage.

“Clemson welcomes Drake Maye and the Tar Heels to Death Valley in late November, a game that may have conference championship game implications.“

Advertisement

Bryant-Denny Stadium - Alabama

Big home games: Texas, Tennessee and LSU

There are some big time games on the home schedule for Alabama this year. They’ll have to win all of them if they want to get back into the College Football Playoff for the first time in three seasons.

“And that Week 2 showdown against Texas will be as good, if not better, than any atmosphere nationally this season. The Crimson Tide host Tennessee and LSU as well, so that’s likely three top-15 opponents in Tuscaloosa. Alabama fans are in for a treat and they’re going to show up loud and boisterous for their team.“

Advertisement

Beaver Stadium - Penn State

Big home games: West Virginia, Iowa and Michigan

Penn State shows up at number three on this list. The rivalry with West Virginia returns in primetime and Iowa is the White Out Game on CBS. The Michigan game should be one of the biggest of the entire college football season.

“Considering the hype behind the Nittany Lions, home games in Happy Valley should be deafening against Big Ten competition, especially that Michigan game down the stretch. That has a chance to decide the Big Ten’s East Division and propel Penn State into the College Football Playoff conversation.“

Neyland Stadium - Tennessee

RANK 1 Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Big home games: South Carolina, Texas A&M and Georgia

Advertisement

Tennessee being good last season brought a lot of juice back into the program. Nothing was more evident of that when they upset Alabama at home last year. They’ll be hoping to bring that same level of craziness when defending champion Georgia comes to town.

“…there’s a strong chance the Volunteers ride a 14-game winning streak in Knoxville when top-ranked Georgia comes to town in November. If Tennessee is in contention for a SEC East crown, that volume inside Neyland Stadium will rival last year’s memorable setting for the upset win over Alabama.“

Tiger Stadium - LSU

Big home games: Ole Miss, Florida and Texas A&M

Advertisement

It’s not a surprise that LSU is ranked number one on the list. Last year, “Death Valley” was in full swing after beating Alabama. This season, the fans will have plenty of opportunities to live up to their reputation as the toughest place to play in college football.

“No. 1 on the list of college football’s most terrifying environments last season for the Alabama game in November, Tiger Stadium registered on the Richter Scale when LSU successfully converted the two-point conversion to beat the Crimson Tide in Baton Rouge to win the SEC West during Brian Kelly’s first campaign.“

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire