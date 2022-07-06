The toughest schedules in college football ahead of the 2022 season

While much is being said of ESPN’s updated Football Power Index (FPI) this week, Longhorns Wire decided to revisit their strength of schedule rankings ahead of the 2022 college football season.

As a refresher, ESPN states their FPI is a “measure of team strength that is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance going forward for the rest of the season.” It’s often interesting to take a look at throughout the season, as the ratings and projections are updated on a daily basis.

In regards to the strength of schedule rankings, ESPN’s FPI has 12 SEC teams in the top 25, eight of those falling within the top 10. The Big Ten conference is just behind the SEC with 10 teams inside the top 25.

The Texas Longhorns are the only Big 12 program on this list, likely due to their scheduling of Alabama in Week 2. Auburn holds the title of having the toughest schedule in the country.

Here’s a look at the toughest schedules ahead of the 2022 college football season, according to ESPN’s FPI.

1

1

p

p

e

e

T

T

h

h

Northwestern Wildcats (Big Ten)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

Alton Strupp/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri Tigers (SEC)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State Spartans (Big Ten)

Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Wisconsin Badgers (Big Ten)

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (Big 12)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Maryland Terrapins (Big Ten)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Florida Gators (SEC)

Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (FBS Independent)

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Big Ten)

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Story continues

LSU Tigers (SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten)

Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

South Carolina Gamecocks (SEC)

JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (ACC)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt Commodores (SEC)

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State Bulldogs (SEC)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn Tigers (SEC)

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

1

1

1

1

1

1