Toughest RBs to defend entering 2021 'NFL Total Access'
The "NFL Total Access" crew discuss the toughest running backs to defend entering 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Adam Dedeaux of 3DQB says Carson Wentz has been working tirelessly this offseason.
Steelers linebacker Cassius Marsh has spent time with seven different NFL teams, but his time with the Patriots stood out. And not in a good way. Marsh, who was traded to the Patriots in September of 2017 and cut by the Patriots in November of that year, said on Tom Segura’s podcast that the Patriots’ [more]
The expansion of sack statistics from before the stat became official in 1982 has allowed the stellar 1978 season of former Detroit Lions star Al “Bubba” Baker to get the credit it deserves. While pre-1982 sack numbers remain unofficial for league history purposes, the 23.0 sacks by Baker during his rookie season in Detroit would [more]
Packers WR Davante Adams will be bringing a brand new Lamborghini Urus to training camp this year.
The Washington Football Team will have a new name and logo in early 2022. It won't be Warriors. Here are six possibilities.
As a team competing for the Super Bowl, the Browns could be impacted by the Aaron Rodgers drama playing out this offseason.
Tom Brady seemed to hit a nerve.
Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning and booked on suspicion of burglary domestic violence.
Julian Edelman was fully bought-in on The Patriot Way.
One of high school football's most impressive quarterback talents is on the verge of announcing his commitment.
Adam Schefter on DeShaun Watson: Eagles are in the best position to trade for Texans' star QB
Patrick Mahomes sparked a viral moment at a celebrity golf tournament when he decided to respond to one fan's trash talk.
Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis first crossed paths at a high school track meet, and more than four years later, they're both competing in Tokyo.
Former Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge recalled how he and wide receiver Julian Edelman had a very different experience in New England than ex-defensive end Cassius Marsh.
Deion Branch responded to bold claims made by Cassius Marsh this week.
The Sixers are starting to field Ben Simmons interest - but they won't be taking just any offer that comes their way. By Adam Hermann
Ben Roethlisberger spent the offseason focused on diet and exercise. Hopefully, he spent some time watching film, too. If he didn’t, he will now. As pointed out by @theoashnfl on TikTok and explained by Joe Hoefling of Deadspin.com, Roethlisberger has a very basic yet very clear pre-snap tell, which gives away whether the next play [more]
The Cowboys didn't spend much in free agency, but the Basham signing might have brought in a player ready to realize his full potential. | From @CDPiglet
The Steelers were rolling last year until they, and their QB, hit a wall.
Former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a suburban Seattle construction zone, tried to break in to his in-laws' home and then fought with officers, who used a police dog to apprehend him. Sherman was booked into jail in Seattle on suspicion of resisting arrest, malicious mischief and residential burglary. The burglary charge is a felony that includes a domestic violence component because it was the home of relatives.