The toughest game on each Big Ten team’s 2023 football schedule (that isn’t Michigan or Ohio State)

The start of a new college football season is just weeks away. As the excitement builds around the nation for another year of college football before seismic shifts in the conference realignment scene, fans are working through their favorite teams’ schedules to figure out what games will be won and which games could be tricky.

Teams in the Big Ten generally know which will be the most challenging for their favorite teams. With a pair of College Football Playoff participants last year, and two of the top four teams in the preseason polls this year, those games tend to stick out when figuring out the most challenging games on a Big Ten team’s schedule.

But here’s the twist. We’re going to eliminate any game against either Michigan or Ohio State from the conversation because those seem like the most obvious answers for any team lining up against either the Wolverines or the Buckeyes. And yes, for a number of teams, that does eliminate two games from the mix, but we’ll see how that impacts the outlook.

Ohio State and Michigan’s toughest game on the schedule will arguably be played against each other at the end of the season. And that would feel a little too obvious as well. And yes, with Ohio State and Michigan being pulled from the conversation, that does mean Penn State will be mentioned more than a few times.

Illinois: vs. Penn State (Week 3)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Illinois gets an early game against one of the Big Ten’s top contenders behind Michigan and Ohio State, and the Nittany Lions need to be careful. Illinois will have to slow down a powerful running game and will have an experienced defense give sophomore quarterback Drew Alar some difficult looks. Penn State has one of its best offensive lines in years too.

Indiana: at Penn State (Week 9)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Most games on Indiana’s schedule will be a challenge for the Hoosiers, but a road trip to Happy Valley will not be likely to go well. A year after a 31-point beating in Bloomington, things may not get much better on the road in late October.

Iowa: at Penn State (Week 4)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Iowa took care of business the last time they played in Beaver Stadium, during the 2020 pandemic season. Things will be a bit rowdier this time in a primetime matchup against a talented Penn State.

Maryland: vs. Penn State (Week 10)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Maryland was shut out last season by Penn State on the road, but things could go better for them this time on their home campus. The early November matchup with the Nittany Lions, but Penn State won by 17 on their last trip to College Park in 2021.

Michigan: at Penn State (Week 11)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11

Michigan’s schedule will be very manageable for the first two months of the season. And then they visit Penn State for a Big Noon Kickoff on Fox. The stakes could be incredibly high for this one, and the home-field advantage has had a habit of playing a factor in this series over the past decade. Michigan has won two in a row over Penn State, but those wins are tougher to come by in Beaver Stadium. This should be a big one in the Big Ten championship hunt, and potentially the College Football Playoff race.

Michigan State: vs. Washington (Week 3)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

The answer could easily have been Penn State again, with the home game being moved to Detroit’s Ford Field on the Friday after Thanksgiving, giving Penn State fans a chance to pack the NFL venue more than they would in East Lansing. But to change things up a bit, we’ll go with this non-conference matchup against future Big Ten member Washington. Led by former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix, the Huskies will look for the home-and-home sweep after a 39-28 victory last season.

Minnesota: at Wisconsin (Week 13)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Minnesota’s schedule is not very forgiving this season. The Gophers get cross-division matchups with both Michigan and Ohio State. They also have to play at Iowa. But the regular season finale against rival Wisconsin could end up being the toughest matchup outside of the Wolverines and Buckeyes. Every game against Wisconsin tends to be tough, but this one, in particular, comes a week after a road game at Ohio State (and that is a week after a road game at Purdue). How much will be left in the tank for this one?

Nebraska: vs. Iowa (Week 13)

Date: Friday, Nov. 24

Nebraska finally snapped its losing streak against Iowa last season and will look for its first back-to-back wins against the Hawkeyes since winning the first the first two Big Ten meetings between the schools in 2011 and 2012. Nebraska’s bowl fate could be on the line, and Iowa just has a way of figuring out the Huskers more often than not.

Northwestern: vs. Penn State (Week 5)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

This is going to be a long year for Northwestern football, it would seem. After a tumultuous offseason and just three wins in the past two seasons, there is little hope for a drastic turnaround this season. Penn State will come to town at the end of September and should walk away with an easy win.

Ohio State: at Notre Dame (Week 4)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

We could go the Penn State route here, but the Buckeyes have dominated the series results for the past 10 years and have tended to be in even more control when playing Penn State at home, which they do this season. So the road trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame is the choice here. Notre Dame hung with Ohio State in Columbus last season until the Buckeyes shut out the Irish after halftime, and Notre Dame should put up a solid fight once again this September.

Ohio State’s schedule is a tricky one. In addition to its division games with Michigan and Penn State, and the road trip to Notre Dame, Ohio State also plays a road game at Wisconsin a week after playing Penn State, which was under strong consideration.

Penn State: at Illinois (Week 3)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Penn State’s schedule should boil down to two big games against Ohio State and Michigan this season, but this early road trip to Illinois is trickier than most may think. We won’t remind you of the details of the nine-overtime game a couple of years ago, but Penn State’s young starting quarterback and new receiving corp will be tested by a loaded Illinois defense early in the year.

Purdue: at Iowa (Week 6)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Purdue was manhandled by Iwoa last season in a 24-3 loss that only temporarily sidetracked the path to the Big Ten championship game. But Purdue will not be the same team on offense this season and no trip to Kinnick Stadium is ever easy.

Rutgers: at Wisconsin (Week 6)

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

The easy choice would have been Penn State late in the season, but the earlier road trip to Wisconsin may prove to be a bit more of a challenge for Rutgers. Wisconsin’s running game will be tough to overcome on the road against the Badgers. Rutgers is 0-4 against Wisconsin.

Wisconsin: at Minnesota (Week 13)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Just as Minnesota’s toughest game will be against rival Wisconsin, the reverse could hold true for the Badgers once we eliminate Ohio State from the mix. Minnesota has celebrated a victory over Wisconsin each of the last two seasons while holding Wisconsin to fewer than 17 points in each victory. And this year’s contest will be played at Minnesota against a potentially dangerous passing game to combat.

