Toughest AFC QB to defend? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
Devin McCourty explains why Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the toughest AFC QB to defend.
Devin McCourty explains why Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the toughest AFC QB to defend.
If he doesn't stay with the Bucs or go back to the Patriots, Devin McCourty believes Tom Brady should go to the Titans.
Zay Jones says he was caught off guard, but happy about Trevor Lawrence yelling at him for the first time.
There are 17 former Titans who are on divisional-round teams going into this weekend.
If the Saints want to improve in 2023, these names need to have major impacts. The 10 most important Saints of 2023, via @RossJacksonNOLA:
Alejandro Villanueva is now an NFL lead analyst for Fox Sports Deportes.
Another report says extension talks are coming.
The dynamic 49ers offense faces its toughest test yet with the Cowboys' fierce defense. Who will prevail in the strength-on-strength matchup?
Will Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's size hurt his NFL draft status? Here's what one analyst said Friday
After the Buccaneers were bounced out of the playoffs on Monday night, Tom Brady said only that he would take it one day at a time in determining his future. But teammates think he’s done in Tampa Bay. NFL Media reports that “several” Buccaneers players felt after their interactions with Brady following the game that [more]
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has been fairly quiet since he was benched late in the season, and he says he’s going to remain quiet. Carr wrote on Twitter today that he’s not planning to give any interviews about what happened and is instead focused only on getting ready to play the 2023 season elsewhere. “Thank [more]
NFL writers made their picks and shared their thoughts on the Chiefs’ AFC Divisional playoff game against the Jaguars.
Fans weren't sure how to take it.
Eight teams still have a shot at the Super Bowl after making it through wild-card weekend.
With a mostly healthy roster heading into Sunday's playoff game, the 49ers' biggest injury update revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo.
Purdy worthy of the praise? Dak a slacker or great-game stacker? We turned to @CowboysStats to answer what's real vs what's imagined. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Check out the latest first-round projection for the 2023 NFL draft from Draft Wire's Natalie Miller
Here's the schedule for this week's NFL divisional playoff games, with two games on Saturday and two games on Sunday.
Dan Quinn looks to be a lock to get an NFL head coaching job while Kellen Moore still needs more
The Chiefs Wire staff takes a crack at predicting the outcomes of all AFC and NFC games in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Minnesota Vikings CB Patrick Peterson shared his reaction to seeing Kirk Cousins' game-ending fourth-down pass vs. the New York Giants.