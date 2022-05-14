Toughest 5-game stretch the Houston Texans will face in 2022

The Houston Texans’ complete 2022 schedule is out. The Texans know when and where they are headed for all 17 games.

There are patches of Houston’s schedule that are favorable. There are other patches where the Texans will have formidable opponents on a weekly basis.

Some of the sting from the Texans’ schedule was taken out when schedule-makers put Denver and Chicago back-to-back in September. The cold weather element of those cities won’t interfere with Houston, who plays their home games in the friendly confines of NRG Stadium.

Nevertheless there are still tough stretches of the schedule. Here is the toughest five-game stretch for the Texans in 2022.

Week 14 at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were the NFC East champions from a season ago, and they will be aiming to repeat. Dallas may have the best quarterback in the division in Dak Prescott, which at least gives them a puncher’s chance regardless of how the team is doing. Dallas will need all the help they can get as the Philadelphia Eagles have taken strides in the offseason to catch or surpass the Cowboys.

Week 15 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs may not have to worry about the rest of the AFC West, but they will need to continue stacking wins as they seek to possess the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC playoffs. Patrick Mahomes is a superior quarterback to Davis Mills, which means the Texans will need to cultivate hidden yardage or an extra possession to keep the game close into the fourth quarter.

Week 16 at Tennessee Titans

Nashville can be a harsh place to play in the winter, although it was a sunny day in 2019 the last time Houston visited Nissan Stadium for the third to last game in the season. The Titans will be keeping pace with possibly the Colts for first place in the AFC South, which will make the contest all the more difficult.

Week 17 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Texans have had the Jaguars’ number in recent years, but there is an expectation Jacksonville will play differently with Doug Pederson at the helm.

Week 18 at Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor is going to keep Matt Ryan feeling less old throughout the season, and Indianapolis will be saddling up their running back to punch their postseason ticket. If the Texans’ run defense is still suspect, the Colts should be able to control the pace of the game.

Whether the RCA Dome or Lucas Oil Stadium, the Colts’ home has been a haunted house for the Texans with just three victories at Indianapolis since 2002.

