Who has the toughest 2023 schedule in the Pac-12 conference?

No matter who you play, and no matter when you play them, there’s one constant that is bound to happen each and every year when the Pac-12 football schedule is finally announced early in the calendar year — fans will complain about how tough of a draw they ended up getting.

A team could play all 12 games at home and the fans would still find a way to complain about the order in which the games are played. This bellyaching took place on Wednesday in the Pac-12 with the full schedules finally coming to the light, giving us the blueprint for what is already one of the most anticipated seasons in recent memory, and a year that will undoubtedly be entertaining.

So are the complaints warranted? USC gets a cushy bye in Week 13 before the Pac-12 Championship Game, but do they still have enough reason to think that George Kliavkoff gave them a raw end of the deal? What about Oregon, or Washington? Do tough stretches of games in October and November rise to the level of unfairness?

In a minute, you’ll see that the answer is no, and simply that with the Pac-12 as strong as it is expected to be in 2023, every team has a tough schedule.

We wanted to go through, game by game, and rank everything, though, taking a look at which teams have it the worst, and which teams have no business complaining about their outlook at all. Here are the 2023 Pac-12 schedule rankings, from easiest, to most difficult.

UCLA Bruins

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Coastal Carolina

Week 2 at San Diego State

Week 3 vs. North Carolina Central

Week 8 at Stanford

Week 13 vs. California

Toughest Games

Week 4 at Utah

Week 6 vs. Washington State

Week 7 at Oregon State

Week 12 at USC

Reasoning

In my mind, there is no debate that UCLA once again has among the easiest schedules in the Pac-12 next year. They skate by with a trio of non-competitive games to start the season, and they also get the luxury of not playing Oregon or Washington in their final year of Pac-12 play. The toughest stretch of games is Utah, Washington State, and Oregon State, but the Bruins get a bye in between there as well. This is another cakewalk of a schedule, in my opinion.

Arizona Wildcats

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Northern Arizona

Week 3 vs. UTEP

Week 4 at Stanford

Toughest Games

Week 5 vs. Washington

Week 6 at USC

Week 9 vs. Oregon State

Week 12 vs. Utah

Reasoning

The Wildcats have a couple of very easy non-conference games, and a relatively manageable conference slate as well. The toughest stretch will come in late September/early October with three straight games against Washington, USC, and Washington State, but other than that, the tough games on the schedule are spread out nicely.

Oregon State Beavers

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 at San Jose State

Week 2 vs. UC Davis

Week 3 vs. San Diego State

Week 6 at California

Week 9 at Arizona

Week 11 vs. Stanford

Toughest Games

Week 4 at Washington State

Week 5 vs. Utah

Week 12 vs. Washington

Week 13 at Oregon

Reasoning

I expect the Beavers to be pretty good in 2023, and I think that they will have the ability to take advantage of what is a relatively easy schedule. The three non-conference games should be no problem, and the Beavers also have the benefit of getting Utah, UCLA, and Washington all at home. Road trips to Washington State and Oregon will be tough, but Oregon State also avoids USC on the season.

Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Southern Utah

Week 5 at California

Week 13 vs. Arizona

Toughest Games

Week 4 vs. USC

Week 8 at Washington

Week 10 at Utah

Week 12 vs. Oregon

Reasoning

I think for a team that is near the top of the Pac-12, this looks like a pretty manageable schedule, but for someone like ASU, for who we don’t really know what the ceiling is under Kenny Dillingham in year one, there are some potentially tough situations. Non-conference games against Oklahoma State and Fresno State could both end up being losses. A late-season stretch against Washington, Washington State, Utah, UCLA, and Oregon is pretty brutal as well.

Washington State Cougars

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 at Colorado State

Week 3 vs. Northern Colorado

Week 7 vs. Arizona

Week 10 vs. Stanford

Week 11 at California

Toughest Games

Week 2 vs. Wisconsin

Week 4 vs. Oregon State

Week 8 at Oregon

Week 13 at Washington

Reasoning

I considered moving this one down the rankings because Washington State is fortunate enough to avoid both Utah and USC in the regular season. However, a non-conference game against Wisconsin is not going to be easy, and the Cougars also have to travel to UCLA, Oregon, and Washington in their marquee games of the season. If Washington State is as good as we think it can be in 2023, then I think they have a schedule conducive to making some noise.

Stanford Cardinal

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 at Hawaii

Week 3 vs. Sacramento State

Week 12 vs. California

Toughest Games

Week 2 at USC

Week 5 vs. Oregon

Week 9 vs. Washington

Week 10 at Washington Stae

Week 11 at Oregon State

Week 13 vs. Notre Dame

Reasoning

You could argue that this schedule deserves to be higher in the rankings, but I think a lot of that may be due to the fact that Stanford isn’t expected to be very good in 2023, and it’s difficult to find many wins on the schedule. Still, a season in which you have a stretch of games featuring UCLA, Washington, Washington State, Oregon State, and Notre Dame in five of the final six weeks would be tough for anyone.

California Golden Bears

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Easiest Games

Week 1 at North Texas

Week 3 vs. Idaho

Week 12 at Stanford

Toughest Games

Week 2 vs. Auburn

Week 4 at Washington

Week 6 vs. Oregon State

Week 7 at Utah

Week 9 vs. USC

Week 10 at Oregon

Week 11 vs. Washington State

Reasoning

Now we’re getting into the part of the conference where the schedules are really difficult. Cal has a nice non-conference schedule bolstered with a game against Auburn, and they play all 5 of the top teams in the Pac-12 during the regular season. From Week 6 and on, the Golden Bears play OSU, Utah, USC, Oregon, Washington State, and UCLA, with a bye in there early. That’s a tough schedule, even for one of the top teams in the conference.

Oregon Ducks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 1 vs. Portland State

Week 3 vs. Hawaii

Week 5 at Stanford

Week 10 vs. California

Toughest Games

Week 2 at Texas Tech

Week 7 at Washington

Week 8 vs. Washington State

Week 9 at Utah

Week 11 vs. USC

Week 13 vs. Oregon State

Reasoning

It’s easy to see that the Ducks’ 2023 schedule is back-loaded, with a majority of the big-time games coming after the bye week in early October. While the Texas Tech game will be an awesome showdown in Week 2, five of Oregon’s toughest games come in the final 7 weeks of the season. The stretch of Washington, Washington State, and Utah is tough in late October, but fortunately, the Ducks get relatively easy games — vs. Cal, at Arizona State — in between matchups with Utah, USC, and Oregon State. Oregon also has the benefit of getting a bye week before playing Washington, and matching up against Utah the week after they play USC, as well as USC the week after they play Washington.

Utah Utes

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 3 vs. Weber State

Week 7 vs. California

Week 12 at Arizona

Toughest Games

Week 1 vs. Florida

Week 2 at Baylor

Week 5 at Oregon State

Week 8 at USC

Week 9 vs. Oregon

Week 11 at Washington

Reasoning

This is a tough schedule. While some teams get the luxury of having saving their toughest matchups for the second half of the season, it feels like Utah’s 2023 is fraught with tough opponents spread evenly throughout the year. The non-conference slate against Florida and Baylor could end up being tough, and then the Utes have a back-to-back at USC and vs. USC. They also have to travel to Oregon State and to Washington in there as well. If Utah can make it through that and get to the Pac-12 Championship game, nobody will argue that they didn’t earn it.

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 3 vs. Colorado State

Week 7 vs. Stanford

Week 11 vs. Arizona

Toughest Games

Week 1 at TCU

Week 2 vs. Nebraska

Week 4 at Oregon

Week 5 vs. USC

Week 10 vs. Oregon State

Week 12 at Washington State

Week 13 at Utah

Reasoning

Welcome to the Pac-12, Coach Prime. We expect Colorado to be better under the new regime in 2023, but it’s hard to see a path to a winning record with this schedule. The Buffaloes start out with tough non-conference games against TCU and Nebraska and then are met with a one-two punch of Oregon and USC to open up the Pac-12 slate. A closing stretch of UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah in four of your final 5 weeks is also a tough way to go out.

USC Trojans

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Easiest Games

Week 0 vs. San Jose State

Week 1 vs. Nevada

Week 2 vs. Stanford

Week 6 vs. Arizona

Week 9 vs. California

Toughest Games

Week 7 at Notre Dame

Week 8 vs. Utah

Week 10 vs. Washington

Week 11 at Oregon

Week 12 vs. UCLA

Reasoning

I think this might be a controversial take, but USC has one of the hardest schedules in the Pac-12 this year. Of course, people will look at the bye in Week 13 ahead of the Pac-12 title game, but remember that the off-week only matters if the Trojans can get to Vegas, and there’s absolutely no guarantee of that with how the rest of the schedule shapes up. The first seven games shouldn’t be a problem for USC, but playing Notre Dame and Utah back-to-back, followed by a stack of Washington and Oregon just a couple of weeks later is absolutely brutal. A lot of people like to hate on USC, but I understand why Trojan fans are a little annoyed at how things lined up in their final year of the Pac-12. That’s not an easy slate for anyone to deal with.

Washington Huskies

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Easiest Games

Week 2 vs. Tulsa

Week 4 vs. California

Week 9 at Stanford

Toughest Games

Week 1 vs. Boise State

Week 3 at Michigan State

Week 7 vs. Oregon

Week 10 at USC

Week 11 vs. Utah

Week 12 at Oregon State

Week 13 vs. Washington State

Reasoning

Oh boy, that’s a doozy. Not only do the Huskies have a very respectable non-conference schedule with Boise State and Michigan State on there, but they have to finish the year with this stretch of games from early November and on: at USC, vs. Utah, at Oregon State, vs. Washington State. That’s a brutal closing month, and one that could make or break the Huskies in the end. Fortunately, they get a bye the week before the Oregon game, but I think Washington has it’s work cut out if it wants to get to the Pac-12 title game.

