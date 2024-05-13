Are tougher times to come for Everton?

[BBC]

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty is answering all of your footballing questions.

Victoria G asked: How highly do you rate the job Sean Dyche has done at Everton, making them safe with games to spare despite an eight-point deduction?

Phil answered: Hello Victoria. Sean Dyche deserves huge credit for the job he has done at Everton with all the “noise” – his word not mine – around the club this season and also a dreadful run of form and results before things picked up really well at the end.

Let’s be honest, Everton have been a tough watch at times this season but needs must and they would have been comfortably mid-table had they not had those points knocked off.

What happens next? Well who knows because the takeover situation is dragging on, director of football Kevin Thelwell has admitted players must be sold – and Everton’s squad is thin as it is.

It might be even tougher next time out.

