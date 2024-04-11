Who is a tougher matchup for the Boston Celtics, the Indiana Pacers, or the Miami Heat?

Who is a tougher matchup for the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Indiana Pacers, or the Miami Heat? In the latest episode of “The Big 3 NBA” podcast, cohost A. Sherrod Blakely and CLNS Media’s Josue Pavon talk about Derrick White and Jaylen Brown playing their best basketball last week.

They then dive into expectations for the starters, bench, and coach Joe Mazzulla for the remainder of the season. The conversation shifts to the biggest threats to the Celtics in the playoffs, with a focus on Indy and Miami, and who might guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The episode wraps up with a debate on Rajon Rondo’s potential for making the Hall of Fame. Check it out below!

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire