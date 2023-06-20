Tougher 2024 Big Ten game for USC — Michigan at home or Penn State on the road?

USC’s Big Ten football schedule is generating plenty of debate. One natural debate point regarding the 2024 slate for the Trojans is as follows: Which Big Ten game is going to be tougher for USC — the home game versus the Michigan Wolverines or the road trip to Happy Valley to face the Penn State Nittany Lions?

We asked Tim Prangley, the co-host of Trojan Conquest Live at The Voice of College Football, for his thoughts:

“The most important takeaway from the 2024 Big Ten schedule is that, by not playing Ohio State, many people believe that the toughest game will be against Michigan in 2024. However, I disagree. Penn State will be the most difficult opponent, whether or not the Trojans play in a whiteout game at Happy Valley,” Prangley explained.

“The Wolverines will most likely lose J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards to the draft, and Blake Corum will be out of eligibility. As a result, they will most likely be breaking in a new backfield led by freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis. Penn State will have a formidable backfield trio of quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. That offensive combo is going to score a lot of points and put enormous pressure on new starting quarterback Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson. Pulse, I can’t shake the memory of the last USC visit to Beaver Stadium, a game that I would like to forget.”

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire