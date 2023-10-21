Tough Task Ahead: UWF football travels to undefeated Delta State for matchup 'everybody's talking about'

Before the season, everyone was talking about the University of West Florida’s trip to Division I Florida A&M University.

Now that the 2023 campaign has progressed, and teams have shown proficiency in one area of a game or another, all eyes have been on the UWF at Delta State game on Saturday.

The Argos, allowing an average of just 261 yards per game – which is 19th in Division II – are going against the Statesmen, who possess one of the top offenses in the country with 485.9 yards per game, seventh in Division II.

“That’s what everybody’s talking about: their offense vs. our defense, just because stats-wise, that’s two of the top teams in the country,” UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles said. “We’ve got to make sure we shoring things up because they’ve got great running backs, and a great quarterback that can run and pass the football well. We’ve got to be ready.”

This Saturday’s game comes after the Argos suffered an upset loss to the University of West Alabama last weekend, 10-6. No matter which team is lined up across the line of scrimmage, however, defensive lineman John McMullen said “it’s just another game.”

“Not really trying to worry about the outside noise and hype for another team. We’ve got to be at our best,” he said. “I feel like when we’re at our best, we’re the best team on the field.”

Revisiting Week 7

UWF’s defense kept the Argos in the game at West Alabama on Saturday, Nobles said. “That’s the only reason we were still in the game,” he added.

The Tigers were limited to 210 total yards on offense (108 rushing, 102 passing), but that was enough to find the endzone once and get close enough for a field goal later in the game. UWF’s defense stopped West Alabama near midfield on one drive, but a couple costly penalties put the Tigers into prime scoring position, and it was the only time any player crossed the goal line for either team.

But when push came to shove, UWF’s offense wasn’t able to find pay dirt a couple times when it got in the red zone – getting as far as West Alabama’s 3-yard line once – but couldn’t connect either time.

Griffin Cerra made both field goals for the Argos.

Nobles said it wasn’t a “lack of mental toughness” in those situations.

“When we need our best, we’ve got to be at our best. Our guys understand that,” Nobles said. “They know the margin of error is thin in this conference, no matter who you play. …

“For me, it was personally taking responsibility and getting our guys ready to play a little bit more. Calling a better game on offense and getting our guys in good places. But also, after we watched film, the players said on their own, ‘We’ve got to execute at a higher level and play at a higher level in all three facets of the game.’”

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett threw for only 158 yards – with 147 of those yards going to John Jiles – his lowest total since the game at FAMU. Jarrett went 13-for-32 in the air, his lowest passing percentage (40.6%) of the year.

It’s the second week in a row where the defense caused UWF’s pass game some fits, with the Argos opting to launch the ball down the field instead of short completions.

With the different types of defenses UWF has seen this season – something “that’s changed almost every week,” Nobles mentioned – focus turns to “adapting in the moment” of the game to counteract what an opposing defense is presenting.

“You can really tell early in a game – like the first quarter – how people are going to prove what their identity is, and show you what they’re going to do. Sometimes it confirms what we thought we saw on film, and sometimes it’s the exact opposite,” Nobles said. “Our guys know that we carry a lot of things that are universal for every game, being able to call plays against certain defenses. We’ve got to be able to execute no matter what.”

Around the GSC

After last week’s game between UWF-West Alabama, Delta State jumped out to secure sole possession of first place in the Gulf South Conference. The Statesmen enter Saturday with a 7-0 (5-0 GSC) record, coming off a 49-27 victory against North Greenville University.

Three teams in the GSC have 3-1 conference records now, between Valdosta State (6-1 overall), UWF (5-2 overall) and the University of West Georgia (4-2 overall). With a few weeks remaining in the regular season still, some might call into question what this means for postseason play for the Argos.

It is likely that UWF would need to win out the rest of the regular season – including Saturday’s game at Delta State – to muster a look at postseason play.

“I promise our guys are not focused past the regular season. They know that if we don’t take care of our business, it won’t matter,” Nobles said. “We’ve got to play well. It’s a one-day mentality for us. We’ve got to practice well because we know that’s what’s to show up on Saturday. Nobody’s focused on that.”

Delta State also claimed the title of the top GSC team in the latest AFCA poll, now ranked No. 5 in the country – a three-spot improvement from last week’s rankings. UWF fell to No. 18, dropping 12 places.

Valdosta State remains in conversations in the rankings, but missed the Top 25 with 42 votes – putting the Blazers technically at No. 27.

Heading into Week 8, here are the current GSC standings and the team’s opposition this week:

Delta State (7-0, 5-0 GSC) vs. West Florida Valdosta State (6-1, 3-1 GSC) vs. Shorter University West Florida (5-2, 3-1 GSC) at Delta State West Georgia (4-2, 3-1 GSC) vs. North Greenville North Greenville (3-4, 2-3 GSC) at West Georgia West Alabama (3-4, 2-3 GSC) BYE WEEK Shorter University (3-4, 1-3 GSC) at Valdosta State Mississippi College (2-4, 1-3 GSC) vs. Chowan University Chowan University (0-7, 0-5 GSC) at Mississippi College

Scouting Delta State

If you want to talk about a balanced offense, Delta State might have the exact definition of it. The Statesmen have 3,401 yards of total offense. Split nearly down the middle, 1,751 of those yards have come on the ground, and the remaining 1,650 have been in the air.

One of the more proficient offenses in Division II, Delta State has 44 total touchdowns (41 of which have been scored by the offense).

Quarterback Patrick Shegog has thrown for 1,540 yards (with 19 touchdowns) but has also proven to be a dual threat with 417 net yards rushing, which is second on the Statesmen. Forcing Shegog to stay within the pocket will be crucial for UWF, but his running ability brings another element to the Delta State offense.

“That dude’s a heck of a passer, too. He throws the ball very well. I’ve seen him basically all six years of his career, and he’s got a great arm and he throws the ball very well,” Nobles said. “It’s not as simple as that. You’ve got to create pressure, get him moving in the pocket – but be able to hem him up and not let him scramble.”

“Keeping (Shegog) in the pocket, making him panic, having to throw the ball will be big,” linebacker Walker Robinson said. “And every time he does carry out a fake, showing him we’re going to be there right in his face will be key in this matchup.”

That’s where the UWF defense comes in, hoping to keep the Statesmen’s offensive line on their toes.

“A lot of times, the offensive line tries to key in and guess where you’re going to be,” McMullen said. “But at the end of the day, if you’re moving around – they got us going from all the way outside in the C gap, coming into the A gap – they can never really guess.”

“As an offensive lineman, you don’t really know what’s going on. You start panicking. We have small, fast defensive linemen, too. When they’re moving that fast, you don’t really know what to do,” Robinson said. “When they start doing that, they want to go into a zone, and that’s when the linebackers can start filling up the gaps.”

Delta State is averaging 250.1 yards rushing per game, with 6.2 yards per attempt. Outside of Shegog, running back Kelvin Smith leads the team with 510 yards rushing (7 touchdowns). Christian Malloy and Alfonso Franklin, who have seen their fair share of carries early on, have 365 and 242 yards, respectively.

Conversely, UWF has allowed just 893 yards rushing for an average of 93.9 yards per game. Opposing teams have scored just four times on the ground against the Argos.

“We preach stopping the run, making them have to throw the ball,” Robinson said. “I’m interested to see how that fares against the No. 1 run offense in the GSC.”

“I’ve played there and coached there,” Nobles said, talking about the environment that Delta State’s stadium has. “It’s a great place for us to be challenged and play at a high level.”

