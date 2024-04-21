‘Tough sledding’: What the Hurricanes said after a Game 1 playoff win over the Islanders

Evgeny Kuznetsov was happy, but also exhausted.

The Carolina Hurricanes had just completed a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series Saturday at PNC Arena. Kuznetsov had a goal and assist, the veteran center being named the game’s first star.

“And I’ve done five interviews today,” he said as he sat in the Canes’ locker room after the game, finally begging off from any further questions.

But no real complaints. Kuznetsov has won a Stanley Cup in his career, experienced that ultimate hockey high, but also experienced some dark, troublesome days. There was a time this season when many had to wonder if the forward’s career might be nearing an end after he entered the NHL/NHLPA’s player assistance program.

But his trade to the Hurricanes in March has brought about a resurrection of sorts for the Russian. The transition to his new team, after spending parts of 11 seasons with the Washington Capitals, after winning a Cup, hasn’t been seamless. Certainly not as seamless as for forward Jake Guentzel, the Canes’ other big trade deadline addition.

Carolina center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) is congratulated after he scored the first period of the Hurricanes’ 3-1 victory over the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 20, 2024.

But there he was Saturday, Canes fans roaring for the guy they call “Kuzy” after a grueling, grinding win in Game 1 that Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour referred to as “tough sledding.”

“The first 40 minutes was unacceptable, the way we play, and we need to make sure we fix that part for the next game,” Kuznetsov said. “Home ice is a big privilege and we have to make sure we take advantage of it.”

Unacceptable? That might be a bit harsh. The score was tied 1-1 after two periods, Kuznetsov scoring the Canes’ goal early on a first-period power play.

But the Islanders, already in playoff mode after battling their way to a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division during the stretch run of the season, often had the better of the play, Kuznetsov said.

“Lot of things went wrong.” he said. “They outshot us. I felt like they outcompeted us in some areas. But that’s why we have a pretty good team and good group. After 40 minutes, we know what we have to fix and we do that.

“I’m happy we get the ‘W.’ Sometimes, that’s what you have to give up — give up the shiny good game for the ‘W.’ And that’s one of those moments.”

Carolina center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) looks to shoot during the first period of the Hurricanes game against the Islanders in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Canes goalie Frederik Andersen did have a shiny good game in net, shaking off a first-period goal to stop 33 of 34 shots.

“He was the difference in the game, obviously,” Brind’Amour said.

Added Kuznetsov, tongue in cheek: “He’s amazing. That’s why he got paid.”

But it was a team win. Canes winger Andrei Svechnikov, who missed the playoffs last year after knee surgery, played with a purpose. Winger Seth Jarvis again had a heart-and-soul performance, taking a puck in the face at one point in the game and delivering the game’s biggest hit later against Isles defenseman Noah Dobson.

Kuznetsov’s goal came when he took a pass from Martin Necas and ripped a rising shot over the right shoulder of goalie Semyon Varlamov 95 seconds into the game as Noesen screened Varlamov. He briefly broke into his “birdy” celebration, flapping his arms.

“It was a long, tough season for me and a lot of things went wrong,” Kuznetsov said. “For me, it was a great opportunity to start fresh in the playoff’s first game.”

Noesen scored the game-winning goal in the third period after Brady Skjei tipped a shot, jumping on the rebound in front of the crease. Necas capped it with an empty-net score after hustling to win the puck.

Noesen was the first to say there’s no way to underestimate what Kuznetsov — who centered the fourth line Saturday with Noesen and Jack Drury — brings to the team.

“He’s been great. You know what you’re going to get with him,” Noesen said. “You understand his resume and where he’s been. We’re off to a good start and we hope to build off it.”