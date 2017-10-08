Tough road ahead for Red Wings: October schedules in Atlantic Division

On Friday, PHT pondered the opening schedules for the Pacific Division teams.

Let’s continue with the Atlantic Division, since they boast cities with alphabet-friendly names. (Very scientific way of deciding these, agreed.)

Don’t be surprised if these schedules prompt follow-ups as the season goes along. In some markets, a tough draw might be ignored while people wonder “What’s wrong with Team X?”

If the Red Wings can navigate their specific challenges, then “Detroit might not be so bad” stories might actually end up being justifiable.

Bruins (opened with win against Predators)

Mon, Oct 9 vs Colorado

Wed, Oct 11 @ Colorado

Sat, Oct 14 @ Arizona

Sun, Oct 15 @ Vegas

Thu, Oct 19 vs Vancouver

Sat, Oct 21 vs Buffalo

Thu, Oct 26 vs San Jose

Sat, Oct 28 vs Los Angeles

Mon, Oct 30 @ Columbus

Odd start for the Bruins, eh?

It’s strange to see a team skip the opening weekend, but that’s what is happening here, as the Bruins see an early-season break between Thursday’s opener and their second game on Monday. Considering their injury woes, perhaps it will serve as a serious benefit, particularly for guys who might just be day-to-day.

Even with a back-to-back coming next weekend, this is light overall, with another substantial gap in games between Oct. 21 and Oct. 26.

This opens the door for the Bruins to ease the likes of Patrice Bergeron in and out of the lineup, if needed. Heck, it might not be such a bad idea to spell Zdeno Chara here and there, either (if he’d allow it). November gets tougher for the B’s, however.

Sabres (lost in shootout to Habs)

Sat, Oct 7 @ NY Islanders

Mon, Oct 9 vs New Jersey

Thu, Oct 12 @ San Jose

Sat, Oct 14 @ Los Angeles

Sun, Oct 15 @ Anaheim

Tue, Oct 17 @ Vegas

Fri, Oct 20 vs Vancouver

Sat, Oct 21 @ Boston

Tue, Oct 24 vs Detroit

Wed, Oct 25 @ Columbus

Sat, Oct 28 vs San Jose