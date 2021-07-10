Tough Pyrenean stage awaits as Tour de France heads into Andorra

Tour de France 2021, stage 15 – live updates - GETTY IMAGES

Live coverage of today's stage will start at 1pm (BST)

05:40 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 15 at the Tour de France, the 191.3-kilometre run from Céret to Andorra la Vella.

Following yesterday's flirtation with the Pyrenees which was won by Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) with a trademark solo escape, today's Andorran raid will provide the general classification contenders and climbing specialists a far sterner test.

Here's a quick reminder of who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for the seventh consecutive day with a healthy margin of over five minutes.

Michael Woods (Israel Start-up Nation) will wear the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as leader in the mountains classification for the first time in his career following an aggressive ride from the Canadian during Saturday's stage on the foothills of the Pyrenees.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step) will again be dressed in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as leader in the points competition.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

And for anybody that missed Mollema's second Tour de France career stage win on Saturday, you can relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Featuring four categorised climbs – the Montee de Mont-Louis, col de Puymorens, Port d'Envalira and col de Beixalis – and 4,562 metres in vertical elevation today's stage is a day for the mountain goats.

Tour de France stage 15 profile – Tour de France 2021, stage 15 – live updates - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from those climbs . . .

. . . and a breakdown of what points can be won in the mountains.

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?