'A tough pill to swallow' - Darge primed for Glasgow revenge mission

Glasgow Warriors aim to right the wrongs of last season's URC play-off defeat by Munster when the sides meet in Saturday's semi-final, says Rory Darge.

The back-row admits Franco Smith's men badly underperformed to lose 15-4 at home to the Irish side at the last-eight stage a year ago.

Now Glasgow go looking for revenge against the reigning champions at Thomond Park, having already suffered a 40-29 defeat in Limerick this season.

"The main thing for this weekend is trying to get into the final of the URC, that's the motivator," said Darge, 24.

"That quarter-final really was a tough pill to swallow. When you're watching URC semis and finals after getting knocked out in the quarters in a game that you feel like you didn't show your best, it's a tough one to take.

"I think we've learned more lessons. We're not going to shy away from our ambition, but that doesn't mean that we're under any illusions about it's going to take.

"Saturday [quarter-final win over Stormers] was a huge game, but now it's the semi-final, which is an even bigger one against the reigning champions."

Glasgow are bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2019. And Darge says meetings with Munster always come with an extra edge.

"Since I've been at Glasgow anyway, every game we've played them, it's just been so competitive, so physical, lots of niggle," the Scotland co-captain added.

"We also beat them over in Thomond [Park] last season in the regular season then they came over here and knocked us out in the quarters.

"I think the style that both teams play, two clubs that are usually there thereabouts come play-off time. It's just competitive nature of it."