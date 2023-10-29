'That was a tough one, man': UWF football falls to Valdosta State in heartbreaking fashion

University of West Florida defensive lineman Byron Puryear tried to keep things light at the postgame press conference.

He made the joke, before things officially got underway, that it was his first time as part of the media session after a game. Puryear looked around the room and said to everyone sitting down, "I lost my voice. I don't think I'm going to be able to talk. ... You're going to have to tell me what to do."

Quarterback Peewee Jarrett was the opposite. He sat down, slouching in his chair, taking a look at his phone before the questions became flying in for the two players alongside head coach Kaleb Nobles. It wasn't an ideal situation to talk about, given the Argos had just lost 28-24 in the final minute of the game against Valdosta State on Saturday.

Nobles kept his tradition – likely by habit at this point – and closed out the press conference by saying, "Go Argos."

West Florida's Byron Puryear (11) takes down Valdosta State Quarterback Sammy Edwards (12) Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

As Puryear walked out the room, he didn't look back.

"That was a tough one, man," he said, referring to the contest.

For the UWF side of it the field, indeed it was.

Saturday began as an offensive shootout, with the teams even at 21 at halftime. UWF was up 14-0 before Jamontez Woods, deep in the Argos' territory, fumbled the ball on a run up the middle and Jacob Rush ran in for the scoop-and-score touchdown to flip momentum to the Blazers' favor.

"Everybody’s going to focus on the fumble that kind of flipped the momentum," Nobles said. "But we’re not in that game without C.J. (Wilson), Jamontez, Peewee and Jalen Bussey playing well. … I’m proud of how they played.”

The contest slowly turned into a defensive battle. No one scored in the third quarter. Wilson finally broke the tie with 13:08 left in the game. He took the handoff and ran up the middle, before bursting through a wall of defenders for a 29-yard touchdown run.

With UWF up by a touchdown, the teams traded a couple drives before Valdosta State made some headway down the field. Puryear recorded a sack for a loss of six yards to put the Blazers at the Argos' 31-yard line. Estin Thiele booted the field goal from 48 yards out to cut into UWF's lead, 28-24.

West Florida's Jamontez Woods runs down field Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

After a failed Argos drive, Valdosta State turned the ball over on downs and took possession with 5:39 left in the game. The Blazers converted twice on fourth down to make it to the Argos' 28. Then Sammy Edwards found Ted Hurst for a 28-yard touchdown reception right at the goal line across the middle of the field for a 31-28 lead with 36.6 seconds left after the point-after kick.

Kicker Griffin Cerra, who had already missed a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter, told coaches he felt comfortable from within 55 yards.

The offense did its job. Jarrett had a couple rushes totaling 20 yards, then completed a pass to Caden Leggett (10 yards) and John Jiles (12 yards) to put the Argos at the Valdosta State 34-yard line, setting up Cerra for a 51-yard field goal.

Following a timeout from both teams, with one second left in the game, Cerra booted the ball, but it went just wide of the right field goal post, sealing the Blazers' comeback victory. Despite the missed kicks, Nobles emphasized that hasn't lost any trust or confidence in Cerra. "I'm not going to lose any sleep over him tonight," Nobles added.

"Unfortunately, kicking is the toughest job on the team. Maybe not physically, but because everybody’s watching you and everybody knows when you mess up. You can get covered up in other positions. Griff is going to know – because I’m going to tell him enough this week – that it doesn’t change anything," Nobles said. "Yes, we’ve got to hold people accountable. But, at the end of the day, we trust Griff and we know he’s going to make plays down the stretch.”

UWF (6-3, 4-2 Gulf South Conference) has just two games left in the regular season. Question marks fly for a playoff berth, especially after this loss.

Now, the focus turns to keeping moral up in the locker room as the Argos prepare to travel to Mississippi College on Saturday for a 2 p.m. contest in Clinton, Mississippi.

West Florida's Caden Leggett runs down field Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

"That’s my job as a coach. That’s why I coach. Coaching in the good moments when you win is easy. But coaching in these moments is really when you find out who you are as coaches, and as men," Nobles said. "We played a very good schedule, we played very tough opponents. Unfortunately we slipped up on a couple against good teams. … At the end of the day, we’ve got to worry about a one-day mentality.”

A quarter-running back

West Florida quarterback Peewee Jarrett runs down field Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

Jarrett presents a full "11-on-11" offense for the Argos, Nobles said. On top of the running back room on Saturday, which featured Wilson, Woods and Bussey, Jarrett's number was called upon quite a few times against Valdosta State.

Nobles noted there were some injuries all over the team, so using Jarrett's running abilities "was by design a little bit." Whether it was a designed run where Jarrett ran immediately after grabbing the snap, or it was a scramble after evading the Blazers' pass rushers, Jarrett led the Argos with 120 yards rushing.

His highlights included a long third-down conversion during the Argos' opening drive, a few short runs on third and fourth downs to keep the UWF offense alive,

But UWF failed on a couple fourth downs – a fourth-and-2 where Jarrett moved the chains, but the Argos were called for an illegal formation and brought the ball back, forcing a punt; and a fourth-and-1 where Jarrett dove up the middle but there was a missed block and he was pushed backwards that likely would've sealed the game – that proved costly.

"We miss a block, get tripped up and (Valdosta State) stops us and goes down and scores," Nobles said.

Jarrett described his tough running style, which featured a stiff arm a couple times plus bouncing off Valdosta State defenders for a couple yards, by saying "it just comes down to (his) heart."

"No one's going to take it from me," Jarrett said. "At this point in the season, everybody's hurting. ... What's an extra hit really going to do? You've got to put your head down and get the first down."

Big plays, but not at the end

West Florida's Justice Williams (54) goes after Valdosta State Quarterback Sammy Edwards (12) Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

The UWF defense, for a majority of the second half, kept Valdosta State at bay – like personal fouls that pinned the Blazers deep in their own territory. The Argos took advantage, putting all the pressure they could on Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards.

Edwards threw for 275 yards and a touchdown, but was 20-for-32 and sacked five times. He was also hurried a total of seven times.

Puryear was in the backfield a lot, and recorded three total sacks (2 solo, 1 assisted with John McMullen) for a total loss of 13 yards and four quarterback hurries. McMullen had 1.5 total sacks and Colin Shaw also had a sack and a quarterback hurry.

Walker Robinson hurried Edwards twice in the game.

UWF's defense also held Valdosta State to minus-11 rushing yards through three quarters.

It was all going well until Valdosta State proved why it's one of the top offenses in the country during the fourth quarter.

"Our guys have got to know we’ve got to execute on third downs better, we’ve got to get them off the field a little bit better on defense. We can’t give up drive-extending plays," Nobles said.

Puryear, who finished the game with six total tackles, said nothing about the UWF defense changed late in the game.

"(Valdosta State) just had a couple big plays, moving it just a little bit," he said. "When I’m on the field, I feel like I’m the best out there. Just make a play. Get to the quarterback. That’s my job, especially on third down. They brought me here to pass rush, and that’s what I was trying to do.”

Those big plays including the game-winning touchdown and field goal as the Blazers drove down the field.

'No moral victories'

West Florida's Robert Riley runs down field Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Pen Air Field at the University of West Florida. Valdosta State beat UWF 31-28.

More first downs. More rushing yards. More total yards. More possession time. A better third-down efficiency.

UWF, on paper, likely won this game. But the Blazers won on the field.

"I’m looking at stats, and we won a lot of stats and did some good things," Nobles said. "But there are no moral victories."

The battle for the GSC championship, and automatic berth into the postseason, is likely between Valdosta State and Delta State – the team the Argos beat in a three-point battle last week. The Argos can't focus on external factors with just two games left.

"The best thing you can do is win out. If we win out, then we put the ball in the NCAA’s hands and they decide who gets in," Jarrett said. "The world don’t stop for nobody."

“We’ve still got to play two more games for the rest of the season," Puryear said. "Nobody’s going to quit on each other."

Ben Grieco is a sports reporter for the Pensacola News Journal. He can be reached on X (@BenGriecoSports) and via email at BGrieco@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: UWF football drops GSC matchup against Valdosta State at Pen Air Field