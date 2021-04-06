Tough look for Jets: Sam Darnold was hyped to be traded to Panthers (video)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jets traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers on Monday. The Bills will now, most likely, see a rookie quarterback facing them in green in AFC East games next season.

But don’t worry, the Bills will still see Darnold, too. He’s on the move, but to another 2021 opponent of the Bills. The Panthers are set to visit Orchard Park next season.

As things currently stand, the Bills will see a much happier Darnold when that game goes down.

After the news of the trade came down, a video eventually surfaced on social media. Touted quarterbacks coach Jordan Palmer, who also has coached Josh Allen, was evidently hanging out with Darnold when the news happened.

Palmer snapped this video and posted it on his social media. It’s not the best look for the Jets. Darnold seems pretty happy to be joining the Panthers:

Related

Morning mock draft: Bills select TE in CBS Sports' latest

Buffalo Bills earn 'B' grade for work in free agency

Bills host OL Le'Raven Clark on free-agent visit

Colts sign Bills free-agent target Sean Davis

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Douglas: Keeping Sam Darnold wouldn’t have been best situation for anyone

    Jets General Manager Joe Douglas met the media on Tuesday to discuss the decision to trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, and a 2022 fourth-round pick. Douglas said that the team may have made a different choice if they were picking “a little bit later” [more]

  • NFL Draft 2021: Falcons reportedly open to trading No. 4 pick

    What would a deal like this mean for the Bears?

  • How Raiders' defense shapes up after NFL free agency, before draft

    The Raiders have made some moves on defense again, but will they make a difference?

  • Falcons mock draft: Atlanta finds a franchise QB after trading back

    A trade down might be the best way for the Falcons to fill out their roster, but what if they luck out into a franchise QB along the way?

  • Early odds list Martin Truex Jr. as Martinsville favorite

    PointsBet Sportsbook's early line for Saturday night's Cup race at Martinsville favors the driver who won at the track in June 2020.

  • Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more

    The drop in the salary cap didn’t hurt Ndamukong Suh. Suh, who signed another one-year deal to stay with the Buccaneers for 2021, actually will make more than he did in 2021. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $9 million in base pay, fully guaranteed. The payment comes in the form [more]

  • Behind the scenes of Jets' Sam Darnold trade and how it went down

    Here’s what we know about the Jets' trade of Sam Darnold, from various league sources, and how it all went down.

  • Joe Douglas explains how Jets reached decision to trade Sam Darnold

    Jets GM Joe Douglas traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • 3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

    After Tuesday's report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and "are open to moving" the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes is officially underway.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.