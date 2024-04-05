A tough Heart River team hopes to dominate Region 4

Apr. 5—SOUTH HEART, N.D. — The Heart River softball team appears poised for a competitive 2024 season, retaining the entire starting lineup alongside a cadre of young pitchers. Stepping into the role of head coach is Emily Henson, who served under Kendra Schillo for the past few seasons. With her intimate knowledge of the players and the program's culture, the transition promises to be smooth, offering the Cougars a positive influence.

In the previous season, the Cougars clinched a commendable sixth-place finish in the region, buoyed by a surge of young talent that continues to fortify the roster this year. With a lineup comprising a mix of seventh and eighth graders along with seasoned upperclassmen like seniors Kaci Davis-Hoagland and Sage Lecoe, Heart River appears poised to leave a significant mark.

The loss of just one senior from the previous year's squad ensures that leadership remains plentiful, with experienced players stepping up as exemplary role models for the incoming wave of talent. Henson expresses optimism regarding the team's depth and diversity, citing the blend of youthful promise and veteran experience as pivotal in their pursuit of success this season.

"I believe we have some upperclassmen who will excel and have assumed leadership roles," Henson said. "These seventh and eighth graders represent the future of our program, and having these exceptional upperclassmen lead by example assists our younger players in understanding the expectations when they ascend."

Veteran outfielder Kaci Davis-Hoagland exudes enthusiasm over the influx of young talent joining Heart River's softball team, particularly lauding the promising newcomers within the pitching staff. Notably, the team welcomes back freshman Gretchen Silbernagel, who brings valuable experience from a year of varsity play. This year's roster is further bolstered by the addition of promising pitchers Jovi Henson, Annie Silbernagel, Kylie Wynman, and Emma Kuylen, indicating a bright future for the Cougars' pitching prowess.

Davis believes their strength lies in their defense, as it has for the past few years.

"I feel we are very young, but we'll make it work, and it's going to be a good year," Davis said. "I'm focusing more on the fundamentals, ensuring we all adhere to our roles, rather than fooling around or making mistakes."

First baseman Lecoe remains optimistic about the upcoming season, praising the dedication of the younger players during the offseason. As one of the Cougars' key hitters, Lecoe is eager to showcase her skills at the plate and is excited to witness the offensive contributions her teammates are prepared to deliver. Her objective is to lead by example, both on the field and in nurturing the developing talent within the team.

"We definitely have more numbers in the younger part of our team, but there is a lot of potential there," Lecoe said. "I think having all the starters back can give us a starting point in our lineups. We've been hitting well during practice, and I feel our bats will be hot this year. Having more than one potential pitcher will definitely bolster us, and our defense will undoubtedly support the pitchers."

Senior leaders Davis-Hoagland and Lecoe stress the significance of fostering team unity and instilling confidence in their younger teammates. They regard these elements as pivotal for the team's success this season and as foundational for the program's future. By cultivating a cohesive team environment and supporting the underclassmen, they aim to establish a robust foundation that will benefit the Heart River softball program in the seasons ahead.

Henson anticipates a competitive season, citing the squad's dedication during practices alongside their enjoyment of the game. Maintaining a balance of hard work and enjoyment is central to her coaching philosophy. Henson prioritizes fostering a positive team spirit and cultivating high stamina to ready the Heart River Cougars for the challenges of the upcoming season.

"Observing Kendra [Schillo] over the past few years, I've discerned the kind of coach I aspire to be and the direction I wish to take. To be positive and supportive to the girls, fostering relationships with them. I want them to know that we are their staunchest supporters," Henson said. "These girls thrive on competition, so having them compete against each other brings out their best."