Tough Giants fail to secure upset at goal line in devastating 14-9 loss to Bills after first-half offensive gaffe

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Giants defense nearly dragged a frustrated Bills offense into an all-out fight at the goal line in Sunday night’s third quarter.

That’s how ferociously they played in this 14-9 loss to Buffalo, with middle linebacker Bobby Okereke as their leader.

There was a price to pay if Josh Allen even wanted to sniff the end zone for the first time all night, with the Bills still scoreless heading to the fourth.

Kayvon Thibodeaux wrestled Bills tackle Dion Dawkins onto a pile and kicked him from the ground to prevent retaliation. Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams decked Buffalo tackle Spencer Brown when he descended on Thibodeaux.

Williams wound up his right fist and nearly threw a haymaker on Brown as he lay on the turf, but then he pulled off with a smile. The message was clear:

The 15.5-point underdog Giants would not be pushovers on this night.

Unfortunately, however, a killer mistake earlier in the game by Brian Daboll and a Tyrod Taylor-led offense helped cost the Giants the upset. And they couldn’t finish an exciting final drive as time expired to make up for it, falling to 1-5 in the NFC East’s basement after six weeks.

Driving deep in Buffalo territory late in the second quarter and leading, 6-0, Daboll burned all of his first-half timeouts to bleed the clock as he mixed runs into his two-minute drill.

Then on first and goal at the one-yard line with 14 seconds left, Taylor handed the ball to Saquon Barkley, who got stopped for no gain. And the clock ran out in the first half before the Giants could spike the ball and run another play.

Daboll was furious with Taylor, who patted his chest as if to say the mistake of running the ball was his fault. Barkley spiked his helmet on the turf in frustration and needed a trainer to pick it up as the teams headed for the locker room.

The Giants still led, 6-0, entering the third quarter.

Taylor and the offense still had a chance to win the game with a touchdown when they got the ball back with 3:48 remaining down by only five points. But they turned it over on downs.

And they had yet another chance to win it after Tyler Bass’ second missed field goal of the night, getting the ball at their own 43-yard line with 1:25 remaining.

But Taylor’s first and goal throw with no time left intended for Darren Waller tipped off the tight end’s right hand as Bills corner Taron Johnson held on in coverage.

The reality was this was a night when the Giants could only muster three field goals even with Barkley back in the lineup after missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain.

Daboll’s Giants have not scored an offensive touchdown in three whole games. It’s actually been 13 straight quarters without an offensive TD going back to Matt Breida’s third-quarter rushing TD in Week 3 at San Francisco.

They didn’t score any TDs against Seattle. They scored a defensive TD only in Miami. And they failed to get in the end zone on either side of the ball against Buffalo.

Daboll’s Giants also are now the first NFL team without a first-half offensive TD in their first six games since 1998, when both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Diego Chargers did it.

It’s a shame, because Okereke was playing with his hair on fire, and Wink Martindale’s defense controlled almost the entire game.

Okereke created two turnovers that were completed by fellow linebacker Micah McFadden.

Okereke forced a first-quarter Gabe Davis fumble recovered by McFadden near the Giants’ sideline. And Okereke forced a second-quarter Allen interception, tipping a throw over the middle that McFadden secured, as well.

It’s impossible to hold Allen down forever, though, if an offense can’t support a defense’s stingy play.

A run-heavy Bills TD drive led by James Cook and Latavius Murray set up a tricky three-yard touchdown pass from Allen to wideout Deonte Harty with 14:54 left in the fourth quarter.

That gave Buffalo its first lead of the night, 7-6.

Barkley, who had only 32 rush yards on his first 18 carries, broke free for 53 yards on his next two carries to set up Graham Gano’s third field goal of the game to make it 9-7 at 10:35.

But Allen then broke free and played hero ball, using his arms and legs to will the Bills downfield again for a touchdown, this time a jaw-dropping and dangerous 15-yard TD throw into traffic to tight end Quinton Morris on a scramble drill.

The Giants still fought to the end. Taylor, playing for the injured Daniel Jones (neck), had the Giants on the doorstep of a feel-good victory in Daboll’s return to the Buffalo franchise he once called home.

But this year, the Giants aren’t getting all the breaks. This year, the results aren’t finding them. They’re avoiding them.

