'Tough Dog' Stares Down Deer 'Twice Her Size' From Across a Fence

A dutiful guard dog from Roxbury, New Jersey, had a standoff with a buck from across a fence before the deer bounded into the woods.

Video from Joanne Rosa shows Lady, a senior rescue dog, run towards the fence as she spots two deers resting on the other side.

Rosa told Storyful that Lady will check the perimeter of the yard as part of her morning routine, sometimes barking into the woods to signal that she is “on the job”.

“I was surprised by the deer but even more surprised at what Lady did. She’s a tough dog. The deer were easily twice her size, but she wouldn’t back down. She stood her ground and protected her home,” said Rosa. Credit: Joanne Rosa via Storyful