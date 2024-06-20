'Tough decision' pays off for Thomson

Scotland and GB Sevens back Lisa Thomson has said it was a "tough decision" to sign her hybrid contract as it meant she would miss out on a lot of 15s rugby.

After the 2021 Rugby World Cup - played in 2022 - Thomson made the choice to split her time and chase a second Olympics having travelled to Tokyo as a reserve in 2021.

The 26-year-old has achieved her aim and will head to this summer's Paris Games as the sole Scot in the 12-strong GB women's sevens squad.

"My brain has been crazy for the past six months," said Thomson.

"It's been a huge goal, I was at the World Cup in New Zealand when I accepted my sevens contract and making that decision was pretty difficult just with thinking I would be stepping away from 15s a lot.

"I knew the goal of going to an Olympics in Paris and being part of a 12 was a big aim.

"It means everything and to be a Scottish player in this environment is something I don't take lightly. I want to represent the Scottish girls that have missed out and just the country. I want to put Scotland on the map."