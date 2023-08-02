'Tough deal': Tony Dungy discusses why Colts let Edgerrin James enter free agency in 2006

One of the prevailing themes of this NFL offseason and training camp has been running back value. The Indianapolis Colts know that all too well as they deal with a contentious situation involving Jonathan Taylor.

Tony Dungy is familiar with this issue. The Super Bowl-winning Colts coach joined the "Dan Patrick Show" on Wednesday, and discussed how the Colts handled Edgerrin James after the 2005 season.

"That was a tough deal," Dungy said. "Edgerrin was the heart and soul of our team."

Dungy said that personnel boss Bill Polian said that the Colts either had to lock up James at a salary lower than he could get in free agency, or they should let him go.

The reasons were twofold: The 2006 NFL Draft included running backs Maurice Jones-Drew, Joseph Addai and Laurence Maroney, who − while not matching James' skill − could ably play the spot at a much lower cost. Also, the money not paid to James could be applied to others in free agency down the road. Dungy cited Dwight Freeney, Dallas Clark and Reggie Wayne.

"(We) stayed as a Super Bowl contender for a number of years, just because you used your money wisely," Dungy said.

The Colts selected Addai 30th in 2006, and he rushed for 1,081 yards as a rookie as the Colts beat the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl. He played six seasons for the Colts, including another Super Bowl appearance.

James, who played seven years for the Colts, signed with the Arizona Cardinals for four years and $30 million. He played three years in Arizona and one more in Seattle. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Best running back I've been around," Dungy said of James, citing his running, catching and pass protection skills.

Jones-Drew was selected in the second round in 2006 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and played eight years for them and one for the Raiders. Maroney was taken 21st overall by New England, where he played for four years, before one more in Denver.

The specific question to Dungy was in regard to Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs, who is holding out of training camp.

Dungy said Jacobs should return to the Raiders, play, then get as much money as he can as a free agent.

"It's not fair, but that's life," Dungy said.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Tony Dungy on why Colts let Edgerrin James enter free agency