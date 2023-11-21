Tough day of winter travel as snowy system takes aim at eastern Ontario, Quebec

Winter road conditions advisories are in effect across parts of eastern Ontario and southern Quebec on Tuesday, as a snowy system pushes into the region and threatens travel into Wednesday morning. The snow could be mixing with freezing rain and sleet at times, as well.

Even though we are inching closer to the official start to winter, many drivers have yet to put their snow tires on, so it's a reminder to adjust to the changing road conditions as things begin to deteriorate. See the timing details, below.

Tuesday

Through the afternoon hours on Tuesday, snow will slowly start to spread into eastern Ontario. By the evening, major cities like Ottawa and Gatineau will be engulfed with the wintry precipitation.

Baron - Eastern Ontario precip Tuesday pm - Nov21.jpg

The snow may be mixed with freezing rain and sleet through the afternoon and evening hours, and surfaces, such as roads, streets, sidewalks and parking lots, may become icy and slippery.

Areas along the St. Lawrence could see some mixing, whereas Prince Edward County will likely see all rain.

Baron - Freezing rain accumulation - Nov21.jpg

Snow moves into Montreal later at night on Tuesday.

Through the overnight hours, persistent snow continues for Ottawa and Gatineau, with this time period being the heaviest for Montreal, as well. Snow will falling at a rate of 2 cm per hour at its heaviest. That means the Wednesday morning commute will likely be a slick and slow one for many.

Baron - Ottawa snow - Nov21.jpg

Wednesday

The snow will continue through Wednesday morning for areas along the Ottawa Valley, with some rain and mixing farther to the south.

The snow will begin to ease for Montreal by Wednesday morning, with some mixed precipitation, and even straight rain, to end off the system.

Baron - Montreal snow - Nov21.jpg

By the afternoon on Wednesday, dry conditions are expected across both eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

In all, between 5-15+ cm of snow is expected in the hardest hit areas through Wednesday, with lesser amounts for places that see mixing or the rain. Snow accumulation could also be limited in certain areas since surface temperatures are high.

Baron - eastern Ontario snow - Nov21.jpg

Near-normal or colder-than-normal temperatures are expected to dominate the final week of November and possibly into the first few days of December. However, a much milder pattern is expected to return during the first week of December and then dominate through at least mid-month.

Be sure to check back for the latest forecast updates across eastern Ontario and Quebec.