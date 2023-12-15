Tough assignment for No. 1 Arizona: Purdue's 7-4 foul magnet Zach Edey

Having emphasized toughness since a bumpy NCAA Tournament ride two seasons ago, the Arizona Wildcats have a tricky task on Saturday.

Statistics suggest they might want to be careful against Purdue.

Led by returning consensus national player of the year and notable foul magnet Zach Edey, the Boilermakers are stunningly prolific at getting to the free-throw line while getting other teams in foul trouble. They take an average of 12.4 free throws more than their opponents per game and have fouled out an average of one player in every game, with many others limited by foul trouble.

“We have to be really, really smart with how we attack them,” said UA associate head coach Jack Murphy, who is scouting the Boilermakers. “I know you have to be physical, but you have to be physical while being intelligent.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 92-86 win over Alabama last Saturday in which two Crimson Tide players fouled out and another had four. And, though their Dec. 1 loss at Northwestern went five extra minutes into overtime, two of those Wildcats fouled out — and four others had four fouls each.

That’s how they do it. That’s how Edey does it, drawing a Division-I leading 10.6 fouls per 40 minutes and taking an average of 11.6 free throws per game.

In part because he’s, well, 7-4.

“He’s big, he’s strong, he’s got great hands and I just think you’ve never played against somebody that big,” UA coach Tommy Lloyd said. “I just think the angles, maybe the habits you’ve developed over playing basketball your entire life, gets skewed a little bit because as he’s picking the ball up, it’s a little further from his body. It’s a little higher than you’re used to.

“I don’t know how to tell guys to prepare for that. We’ve just got to get out there and get a feel for it.”

At the same time, Lloyd also indicated he wasn’t resigned to a foul deficit that could cost the Wildcats the game Saturday.

Edey can quickly get guys to pick up all five fouls they have to give but, Lloyd says, “Zach Edey has five, too.”

“He hasn’t played against Arizona,” Lloyd said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

So Lloyd wasn’t backing down, or off to the side. Neither was forward Keshad Johnson.

“The same way it works for him, it works for us,” Johnson said. “Vice versa, you know. We’re good at getting people in foul trouble as well. So we’re probably just gonna try to do the same thing right back at him.

“We’re just gonna try to play physical but play smart.”

Still, statistics show Purdue is even better at getting opponents in foul trouble. Ten Purdue opponents have fouled out in the Boilermakers’ 10 games. Purdue also ranks No. 13 both in the ratio of free throws to field goals taken (46.0), a measure of teams’ ability to get to the line, and in the much smaller ratio it allows opponents (22.6).

Arizona opponents shoot an even smaller ratio of free throws to field goals (21.1) but the Wildcats rank only 123rd nationally in their own ratio of free throws to field goals taken. Only four opposing players have fouled out of Arizona games, though the Wildcats critically dispatched Wisconsin big man Tyler Wahl after 25 minutes last Saturday and managed to get four on Duke’s Kyle Filipowski earlier this season.

Another factor: Depth. UA has another five fouls to give in backup center Motiejus Krivas, while Purdue has 6-10 Caleb Furst behind Edey. At power forward, Johnson will likely be matched up with either 6-6 Mason Gillis or 6-9 Trey Kaufman-Renn.

In rebounding, stats indicate Arizona has the edge. The Wildcats rank in the Top 10 in both offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, while Purdue ranks just 42nd in offensive rebounding percentage and 31st in defensive percentage.

“I think they would run a lot of people… but we’re gonna run a lot of people at them, too,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said Thursday at Purdue. “I think the key is keeping them off the free-throw line…and keeping them off the glass.”

Wildcats on the big stage

Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse announce this week it is sold out for Saturday’s Indy Classic, which also features an earlier game between Ball State and Indiana State. The Purdue-UA game will be the the first top-3 matchup in Arizona history since early in the 1997-98 season, when the top-ranked Wildcats lost to No. 3 Duke 95-89 in the Maui Invitational.

“It’s where we want our program to be,” Lloyd said. “We want to play on those types of stages and in order to play on those types of stages you have to do well yourself. Part of us playing in meaningful games is being successful in the games prior to that, so I feel like we’ve done that. I feel like this is a challenge, a great challenge. I feel like we’re up for it.

“That doesn’t mean by any stretch that we’re going to win and we could get blown out. That’s how games go. But like I’ve told you guys before, I don’t think, a win or a loss at Purdue on Dec. 16 is gonna ultimately determine how our season plays out.”

It’s go time for Arizona

The Wildcats’ game on Saturday will be only their third in 15 days — a stretch that allowed them to practice more often while also resting and finishing up fall semester work — but is also the first of three high-major games in eight days going forward. UA will face Alabama in Phoenix on Dec. 20 in the Colangelo Hall of Fame Series and Florida Atlantic in Las Vegas on Dec. 23.

“Thank God that we’re done with school. That’s draining mentally, having to go to class and then get to weights and everything,” Johnson said. “Now that that’s over we can really lock in on basketball for the next few weeks.

“It really helps us having one game a week,” he added. “You don’t really get that throughout basketball season. So we’ve got to try to use that to our advantage. We’ve been keeping our cardio up by playing against each other and practice and everything but also being smart and healthy with our bodies.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tough assignment for No. 1 Arizona: Purdue's 7-4 foul magnet Zach Edey