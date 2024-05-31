“It’s been tough”: Arsenal star reflects on heart scare

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Frida Maanum has opened up about her harrowing experience collapsing during the League Cup final in March.

The 24-year-old, who is now back in the national team for the upcoming Euro qualifiers, shares her journey of recovery, her changed perspective, and her determination to return to the game she loves.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 21: Frida Maanum and Victoria Pelova of Arsenal celebrate after Alessia Russo of Arsenal (not picture) scores her team’s third goal during the Barclays Women’s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City at Emirates Stadium on April 21, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Norwegian international Frida Maanum is back in the national team fold for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers after a harrowing experience in the League Cup final in March. The Arsenal midfielder collapsed during the game, causing widespread concern among fans and teammates.

In her first public comments since the incident, Maanum admitted that the ordeal had been “tough” and left a lasting impact.

“I have realised that there are other things in life that are a little more important than running after a football,” she told NTB, a Norwegian news agency.

The 24-year-old did not disclose specifics about the medical diagnosis but reassured everyone that her “body feels good” and the situation is “under control.”

While the incident has not fundamentally changed her, Maanum acknowledges a shift in perspective.

“You get a different perspective on life,” she said. “It’s not an ankle you hurt, it’s the heart.”

Three weeks after the collapse, Maanum returned to action for Arsenal but has yet to play a full match. Despite this, she is confident in her readiness for Friday’s qualifier against Italy, stating she “completely trusts the doctors” and is receiving “good follow-up” from both Arsenal and the national team.